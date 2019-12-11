Fylde coast amateur football: Derby clashes in West Lancashire League; 21st Century Windows make their point in Sunday Alliance

The feisty fixture between Blackpool and Fleetwood Town at Bloomfield Road wasn’t the only Fylde coast clash this weekend, as Lytham Town also took on Thornton Cleveleys in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

And it was the home side who claimed the bragging rights, picking up a 2-1 win to maintain their spot at the top of the table.

Danny Thompson gave Lytham the lead after just eight minutes, a lead that lasted barely 10 minutes as Dom Lawson got the visitors back on level terms.

But Daniel Scarlett restored Lytham’s lead just a minute later and that’s how the score remained until full-time.

The victory keeps Lytham two points ahead of second-placed Fulwood Amateurs, who saw off Blackpool Wren Rovers 4-1.

All five goals came in a thrilling second half, with three of them coming via Matt Van Wyk.

He gave Fulwood the lead 10 minutes after the interval before a further two goals in four minutes saw him complete his hat-trick.

Dan Cooper added a fourth on 78 minutes before Oliver Burgess netted a consolation for Wren Rovers five minutes from time.

Poulton climbed up to sixth thanks to a 5-1 thrashing of Southport Hesketh.

Again this was a fixture that sparked into life in the second period as it remained 1-1 at the break, Stephen Cooke’s effort for Southport cancelling out Josh Few’s early opener.

But Poulton took control in the second half, Nick Webster and Adam Sharrocks finding the back of the net to give them a 3-1 lead before a Max Landless brace put late gloss on the victory.

Wyre Villa tasted defeat in the First Division, going down 2-1 at Millom.

Josh Winder had actually given Wyre an early lead only for Millom to clinch a comeback victory thanks to goals from Jamie Pattinson and Jordan Williams.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Burscough Richmond v Fulwood Amateurs, CMB v Poulton, Coppull United v Hurst Green, Lytham Town v Blackpool Wren Rovers, Slyne with Hest v Vickerstown, Southport Hesketh v Tempest United, Thornton Cleveleys v Turton, Whitehaven v Euxton Villa.

First division: Hawcoat Park v Wyre Villa.

Second division: Burnley United v Freckleton.

In division one of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance, 21st Century Windows picked up their first point of the season.

They held Newton Arms to a 3-3 draw, Sean Roberts with a hat-trick, while Lewis Robinson scored twice for Newton Arms.

Cleveleys Town put a dent in Salon One’s title challenge with a 4-1 win thanks to Jack Williams (2), Jordan Ratcliffe and Steven Rankine, while Cameron Greenhall scored a consolation.

Westview went above Appletree Finance with a 3-0 win by way of goals from Jonathan Gough, Zak Dewhurst and Stuart Geddes.

Division two title favourites Anchy Belle Vue Rangers were beaten 2-1 by bottom side New Philly.

Lancashire Double Glazing also lost, 4-3 to mid-table FC Rangers, meaning there is a three-way battle for the title.

There was no Premier Division action with the teams on a winter break.

However, Highfield Social will play their Lancashire Cup quarter-final this Sunday at Stanley Park.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES:

Premier Division: Clifton Rangers v Sandcastle Care.

Division One: AFC Jacinta v Layton Seniors, Westview v Cleveleys Town.

Division Two: Anchy Belle Vue Rangers v FC Rangers, Foxhall v FC Fleetwood.