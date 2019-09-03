Fylde coast amateur football: Highfield Social maintain winning start in Sunday Alliance, Poulton still setting the pace in West Lancs

Highfield Social kept up their winning start to the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Alliance Premier Division season with a 2-1 win over newly-promoted New Albert.

Goals from Craig Worrell and Ryan Adderley opened up a four-point gap at the top for Highfield.

Clifton Rangers took on FY United, who claimed the three points to leave Clifton bottom of the league.

Eddie Burke, James Daley and Jacob Gregory (2) scored for FY United with Tommy Hanslip (2) netting for Clifton Rangers.

Fleetwood Cons picked up their first win of the season as they ran riot with a 9-0 win over Great Eccleston.

In division one, Appletree Finance lost out to a 91st minute winner from supersub Rob Pye as the Belle Vue got back to winning ways.

The game was a close encounter as Linus Welsh opened the scoring for Appletee from a corner.

Belle Vue’s Phil Holton did the same five minutes later as the game finished 2-1 to Belle Vue.

A Fleetwood derby saw Westview take three points against AFC Jacinta.

Newton Arms went level at the top after their 13-2 win over AFC Lane Ends Blackpool.

Salon One had the weekend’s eye-catching result with a 2-1 defeat of league favourites Bloomfield.

In division two, Blackpool Elite beat Little Black Pug 2-1 with goals from Kyle Magee and Nial Coulding, while Adam Fishwick scored the goal for Black Pug.

Anchy Belle Vue Rangers kept their 100 per cent record by strolling to a 6-2 win against Marshall Court .

FC Fleetwood scored five times against Lancashire Double Glazing with Wallbank, Mason, Moriss, Stirzaker and Wilkinson all grabbing themselves a goal each.

Fylde Rangers held Freckleton to a 2-2 draw, while FC Rangers had a 5-3 win over the Clarence.

Sunday's fixtures

Premier division: Exceptional Kitchens v Clifton Rangers, Great Eccleston and Elswick v Sandcastle Care, New Albert v FY United.

Division one: 21st Century Windows v Newton Arms, Belle Vue v Westview, Bloomfield v Layton Seniors, Cleveleys Town v AFC Lane Ends Blackpool, Salon One v Appletree Finance.

Division two: Foxhall v Clarence, Highlands v Fylde Rangers, Little Black Pug v FC Fleetwood, Marshall Court v Lancashire Double Glazing.

Poulton remain on top of the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division thanks to a 1-0 win at Burscough Richmond.

Josh O’Neill was their match winner, notching the only goal of the game just 10 minutes in to keep Poulton two points ahead of Fulwood Amateurs in the league table.

Elsewhere, Ross Ainsworth was a hat-trick hero as he helped Lytham Town on their way to an impressive 5-2 thrashing of Vickerstown.

Both sides scored in the 16th minute, Dave Round notching for the visitors while Ben Bradley got Lytham’s goal.

Two goals in the space of two minutes saw Lytham take a 3-1 lead, Ainsworth scoring his first of the afternoon before Tom Bell found the net.

Vickerstown pulled it back to 3-2 shortly afterwards, Round completing his brace with his second.

But it was one-way traffic in the second half, Ainsworth adding a further two goals to add gloss to the final scoreline for Lytham, who now climb up to sixth place.

Thornton Cleveleys bagged just their second win of the season with a 2-0 victory at home to Tempest United.

After a goalless first half, Dom Richie put the home side in front from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

Dom Lawson then rounded off the scoring 20 minutes from time to seal the three points for Thornton, who now sit 12th.

Blackpool Wren Rovers, meanwhile, were not in action after their trip to Whitehaven was postponed.

In the First Division, Wyre Villa were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Ulverston Rangers.

Andrew Whiteford put the visitors in front after just 10 minutes, but Wyre soon fired back through Rob Norton halfway through the opening period.

Neither side were able to claim a winner, leaving Wyre to settle for a point that sees them drop down to seventh in the second tier.

The Lancashire Amateur Shield gets under way this weekend.

Saturday's fixtures

Premier Division: Southport Hesketh v Blackpool Wren Rovers, Euxton Villa v Whithaven.

Second Division: Furness Cavaliers v Freckleton

Lancs Amateur Shield round one: Lytham Town v Horwich St Mary's Victoria, Thornton Cleveleys v Hawcoat Park, Wyre Villa v Poulton