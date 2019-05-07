Fylde coast amateur football: Highfield Social tied at the top in Sunday Alliance; Blackpool Wren Rovers finish with a flourish

Highfield Social went level at the top with one game to go as they overcame Appletree Finance in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Premier Division.

What proved to be a good game saw both sides go into half-time level at 2-2.

However, Highfield became the stronger of the two sides to eventually emerge as 4-2 winners.

Sam Dyson and Jordan Speeding both scored twice for Social with Scott Crimes and Kyle Hodkinson on the scoresheet for Appletree.

Eleven Sports Media ran riot against Station Lytham to record a 6-1 victory.

Goals from Joe Hallam, Tyler Atack, Robbie Hulme and Arran Fleming’s hat-trick saw them bounce back from Thursday’s disappointment in the LFA Sunday Trophy final.

Dom Griffiths scored the only goal for Station Lytham.

Eleven Sports Media are back in action on Wednesday night when they meet Highfield Social at Fleetwood Town in the final of the Gledhill Cup (7.30pm).

New Albert are looking to clinch a Sunday League treble after booking a place in the Melling Cup final with their 6-0 win over Little Black Pug.

Luke Noble scored twice for New Albert, whose other goals were scored by Lee Grundy, Lee Barker, Matthew Brown and manager Johnathan Salanki, who was making a rare appearance.

Anchorsholme will meet them in the final as they over came division one cup finalists Excelsior, beating them 3-1.

A Danny Horner hat-trick sealed their victory with Corey Sellers grabbing the consolation for Excelsior.

This Sunday sees the three Berry Beds divisional cup finals being played at Fleetwood Town.

Highfield Social meet Ma Kelly’s Showboat in the day’s first game, getting underway ay 10.45am.

The second final is between New Albert and Excelsior with a kick-off time of 1.15pm.

The Mount and AFC Lane Ends then bring down the curtain on finals day as they play the final game, beginning at 3.15pm.

Blackpool Wren Rovers ended their campaign on a positive note with a 3-1 win against Haslingden St Marys in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

After a quiet first half, Wren Rovers broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second period courtesy of Luke Noble, who then doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

Oscar O’Neil added a third 15 minutes from time, before Haslingden pulled one back shortly afterwards through Henry Hindle – but it turned out to be little more than a consolation.

The result, Wren Rovers’ final game of the season, leaves them ninth in the table, although a number of other sides are yet to complete their fixture list.

One of those sides is Thornton Cleveleys, who suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat away to table-topping Fulwood Amateurs.

Had the result gone in Thornton’s favour, it would have kept their hopes of claiming the title alive with one game left.

However, they now sit in third, seven points off Fulwood and Slyne with Hest who are level on points ahead of the final day.