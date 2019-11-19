Fylde coast amateur football: Ma Kelly's score 14 in county cup, Lytham Town on the up in West Lancs League

Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance sides enjoyed success in their respective Lancashire Cup games.

Ma Kelly’s advanced to the quarter-finals after they brushed aside Whinney Hill 14-4.

Highfield Social also progressed as they won 1-0 away in Blackburn.

However, it wasn’t to be for the New Albert as they crashed out after losing against a very good Hunters and Ingol side from Preston.

In division one, Appletree Finance pulled off the shock of the weekend and put a dent in Layton Seniors’ title chances as they won their game 2-0.

Goals from top goalscorer George Livesey and Rob Hutton were responsible for the victory.

Newton Arms kept up the pressure on Bloomfield FC as they won 4-2 against the Belle Vue.

Bloomfield FC are still top but it was a close one as they only beat Westview 2-1 with a double from Paul Gaskell saving the leaders from dropping points.

Salon One joined the title race as they went on to beat AFC Lane Ends 6-2, while AFC Jacinta picked up a win as well as they ran out 5-2 victors over 21st Century Windows.

It is now a three-horse title race in division two after wins for FC Fleetwood, Anchy Belle Vue Rangers and Lancashire Double Glazing, coupled with draws for Blackpool Elite and Little Black Pug.

Foxhall held Blackpool Elite to a 2-2 draw, while Marshall Court shared 10 goals with Little Black Pug.

FC Fleetwood are now five points clear at the top after their 6-2 victory against FC Rangers.

Anchy Belle Vue Rangers just managed to stay in the race as they overcame Freckleton FC by the odd goal in seven.

Double Glazing FC eased to a 5-3 win over Highlands FC and both clubs also have fixtures in hand over FC Fleetwood.

Should those games go their way, that will make it tight at the top.

Elsewhere, there was a victory for the Clarence as they were 4-2 winners in their game against the New Philly FC.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

First Division: 21st Century Windows v AFC Lane Ends Blackpool, Salon One v Belle Vue.

Second Division: Anchy Belle Vue Rangers v Highlands, Clarence FC v Marshall Court, Foxhall v FC Rangers, Freckleton v Fylde Rangers.

Lytham Town are up to third in the West Lancashire League after their 2-1 victory at Fulwood Amateurs.

It was the hosts who broke the deadlock immediately after half-time but Lytham took the points with goals by Daniel Scarlett on 53 minutes and Tom Watson’s winner on 79.

The win sees Lytham leapfrog Fulwood and move level with second-placed Slyne with Hest in the premier division, both a point behind Hurst Green with a game in hand.

Thornton Cleveleys beat Poulton 2-0 in a mid-table derby, goals by Harry Rowe (21 minutes) and Joe Pratt (75) moving TC within three points of their visitors.

Blackpool Wren Rovers went down 4-2 at Euxton Villa.

An own goal had pulled Wrens level on 24 minutes but Euxton were 3-1 up at half-time and added a fourth early in the second half. Alfie Tominson netted the consolation on 73 minutes.

Wyre Villa are third in the first division, a point behind Stoneclough, thanks to a 3-1 home win over Kendal.

Freckleton twice came back from two goals down to share the spoils 4-4 with Burnley United in the second division.

Two down after half an hour, Freckleton were level at half-time thanks to Jack Williams and Jack Cookson.

Burnley had re-established their two-goal cushion by the 64th minute, but within a minute, Adam Rogers pulled one back and Gary Basterfield equalised for fifth-placed Freck 10 minutes later.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Burscough Richmond v CMB, Coppull United v Vickerstown, Euxton Villa v Lytham Town, Hurst Green v Thornton Cleveleys, Poulton v Fulwood Amateurs, Slyne with Hest v Turton, Tempest United v Whitehaven.

First Division: Stoneclough v Wyre Villa

Second Division: Freckleton v Kendal United