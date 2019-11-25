Fylde coast amateur football: New Albert in great Gledhill Cup form, Lytham Town keep up pressure in West Lancashire League

In the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance, New Albert advanced to the last eight of the Gledhill Cup.

They eased to a 7-0 win over the previous round’s giantkillers, Blackpool Elite, thanks to goals from Luke Noble (2), Karl McCloud (2), Lee Barker , John Solanki and Ash Casey.

FY United also advanced as they beat Cleveleys Town 3-0 thanks to Arran Fleming, Quad Henderson and Lee Hastie.

Division two side Little Black Pug pulled off the shock of the round as they defeated Premier Division side Clifton Rangers 8-4.

Layton Seniors and Westview FC also reached the quarter-finals, Layton beating AFC Jacinta 5-2 and Westview seeing off Appletree 4-1.

The quarter-final draw is: Layton Seniors v Westview; Sandcastle Care or Anchy Belle Vue Rangers v FY United; New Albert v Highfield Social or Newton Arms; Little Black Pug v Bloomfield FC or Lancashire Double Glazing. The matches are due to be played on January 19.

In the Premier Division, Highfield Social came from three goals down with 20 minutes remaining to draw 3-3 with Ma Kelly’s.

Dan Morris, Adam Heaney and Corey Harrison put Ma Kelly’s in the lead with Luke Robinson, Pete Tabener and Kieran Trainer responding for Highfield.

Salon One moved into second place in division one as they defeated Belle Vue 3-1.

Luke Gunnis put Belle Vue in front as they led 1-0 at half-time, after which Salon One came out fighting.

It paid off as Ben McKay got his side back into the game with the equaliser before Cameron Greenhall and Keith Hulme added further goals to take all three points.

21st Century Windows continued their poor run of form as they lost 5-3 to AFC Lane Ends.

Division two saw Anchy Belle Vue Rangers post a convincing 8-0 win against Highlands.

Clarence and Marshal Court drew 3-3, while Freckleton ran riot against Fylde Rangers as it ended 8-3.

BFSFA revealed the managers of the month for August, September and October with the winners as follows:

August: Gio Della Corta (Layton Seniors); September: Glynn Shorrocks (Blackpool Elite); October: Ryan Searle (Little Black Pug).

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Clifton Rangers v New Albert, FY United v Exceptional Kitchens

First Division: 21st Century Windows v Westview, AFC Lane Ends Blackpool v Newton Arms, Belle Vue v Appletree Finance, Layton Seniors v Cleveleys Town.

Second Division: FC Fleetwood v Clarence, Freckleton v Little Black Pug, Fylde Rangers v Foxhall.

Lytham Town kept up the pressure on the league leaders in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division following a 3-2 win at Euxton Villa.

Danny Thompson played a leading role for Lytham, scoring two of their three goals in what was a topsy-turvy encounter.

Tom Watson gave them the lead from the penalty spot after just seven minutes, but it was a lead that lasted just seven minutes with Ian Billington levelling for the home side.

Thompson bagged his first of the afternoon on the half-hour mark but again Euxton hit back soon after, Patrick Bibby equalling just eight minutes later.

But Thompson completed his brace shortly after the interval to restore Lytham’s lead, and that’s how the scoreline remained for the rest of the match.

The victory leaves Lytham in second place, level on points with Slyne with Hest who have a superior goal difference.

Elsewhere, Thornton Cleveleys climbed up to eighth with an impressive 1-0 win at fifth-placed Hurst Green.

Dom Lawson was their goalscorer, finding the back of the net midway through the opening half.

Thornton overtook local rivals Poulton in the table after they found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat to high-flying Fulwood Amateurs.

Jonty McDonald did the damage for Fulwood with a hat-trick, while Nick Webster ran in Poulton’s solitary effort.

In Division One, Wyre Villa went down to a 4-0 defeat at Stoneclough, who leapfrog them in the league table.

Jay Mannion got the first of three goals on 22 minutes, before Jon Stephenson doubled their lead 10 minutes after the break.

Mannion then ran in another two to round off the scoring for the home side, who are now fifth and one place above Wyre.

In cup action, meanwhile, Blackpool Wren Rovers exited the Richardson Cup at the first round stage with a heavy 7-2 defeat at Southport Hesketh.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division:

Blackpool Wren Rovers v Turton, CMB v Euxton Villa, Fulwood Amateurs v Tempest United, Hurst Green v Burscough Richmont, Southport Hesketh v LythamTown, Thornton Clevleys v Slyne-with-Hest, Vickerstown v Poulton, Whitehaven v Coppull United.

First Division: Croston Sports v Wyre Villa

Second Division: Freckleton v Storeys