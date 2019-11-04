Fylde coast amateur football: New Albert stretch lead in Alliance, Lytham Town lose West Lancs League thriller

The New Albert extended their lead at the top of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance with a convincing 5-1 win over an out-of-sorts Sandcastle Care.

A Luke Noble brace and goals from Ash Casey, Karl McLeod and Luke Rolly left New Albert three points clear in the premier division.

Second-placed FY United took an early lead against Ma Kelly’s Showboat but couldn’t hold on to it and lost 3-1. David Lang, Liam Frend and Ric Seear were on target for Ma Kelly’s, who climb to fourth.

Division one leaders Bloomfield were without a game on Sunday, inviting their title challengers to try to close the gap.

It wasn’t to be as Layton Seniors and Cleveleys Town both lost.

Second-placed Layton lost to a late goal against Salon One, whose 3-2 win left the teams level on 15 points.

Cleveleys Town slip to fourth. They were under-strength and struggled against West View, who took full advantage to win 14-5.

Newton Arms are just a point behind Cleveleys after easing past 21st Century Windows 12-1, while Appletree Finance won an early-season six-pointer against AFC Lane Ends 7-3.

A rare Alliance goalless draw was played out in the division’s other game between Belle Vue and AFC Jacinta.

FC Fleetwood extended their lead in division two to six points as they edged out a young Foxhall side 4-3.

Second-placed Lancashire Double Glazing kept up the pressure with a one-sided 5-2 win over The Clarence.

Blackpool Elite will be ruing their missed chances against Ancy Belle Vue Rangers, who seized their opportunities for a 2-0 win.

FC Rangers have settled comfortably into mid-table in their first season and edged out Freckleton 4-3 to overtake them.

And finally Marshall Court climbed out of the bottom three with a hard-earned 1-1 draw with Highlands.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Clifton Rangers v New Albert, Ma Kelly’s Showboat v Exceptional Kitchens, Sandcastle Care v FY United

Division One: 21st Century Windows v Salon One, AFC Lane Ends Blackpool v AFC Jacinta, Belle Vue v Layton Seniors, Cleveleys Town v Bloomfield, Newton Arms v Appletree Finance

Division Two: Clarence v Foxhall, FC Fleetwood v Fylde Rangers, Highlands v Anchy Belle Vue Rangers, Lancashire Double Glazing v Freckleton, Little Black Pug v Blackpool Elite, Marshall Court v FC Rangers.

Lytham Town lost ground on the leaders in the West Lancashire League premier division with a 4-3 defeat at Tempest United.

Tom Booth handed the home side the lead after just 10 minutes but Lytham soon hit back through Daniel Scarlett.

Nathan Monson restored Tempest’s lead before an own goal saw Lytham pull it back to 2-2 in a thrilling encounter.

Elliott Hailwood edged Tempest ahead once more on the stroke of half-time, while Monson extended their lead to 4-2 courtesy of Monson’s second of the game from the penalty spot.

Tom Watson bagged a late consolation for Lytham, who now slip to fourth in the table.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Poulton also tasted defeat as they went down 2-1 at home to Hurst Green. The loss leaves Poulton in sixth, although they do have a game in hand on three of the sides directly above them.

Thornton Cleveleys were denied a win late on as they drew 2-2 at home to lowly Coppull United. They wasted a two-goal lead earned via a Adam Heaney penalty and a Harry Rowe effort.

But Ash Ball pulled a goal back for Coppull just after the hour mark and Danny Marsden levelled matters eight minutes from time.

In division one, Peter Wright was on the scoresheet for Wyre Villa as they drew 1-1 with Askam United, whose goal came from Jordan Rayner. Wyre now sit sixth in the table, four points adrift of second place.

Fifth-placed Freckleton earned a draw away to second division leaders Walney Island despite trailing 3-1 as the clock ticked around to 90 minutes.

Jack Williams gave Freck a 10th minute lead but the Cumbrians were level by half-time and then hit the front with Matthew Lockley’s second.

A James Bailey strike five minutes from time looked to have sealed the points only for Williams to equalise with his second from the penalty spot. Two minutes into stoppage time, an A Jonn strike completed the Freck fightback.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Burscough Richmond v Whitehaven, CMB v Vickerstown, Hurst Green v Fulwood Amateurs, Southport Hesketh v Thornton Cleveleys

First division: Wyre Villa v Crooklands Casuals

Second division: Freckleton v Chipping

Lancashire Amateur Shield round three: Atherton Town v Blackpool Wren Rovers, Slyne with Hest v Poulton