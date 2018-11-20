Fylde coast amateur football review: Alliance and West Lancs clubs fly flag in cups

Just two teams remain to fly the flag for the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance in the Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy,

Highfield Social won their feisty tie against Top Club from Bolton 3-0.

Jordan Spedding (2) and Barry Davenport shared the goals.

JordanWoods’ goal for The Saddle looked to be enough to put them through against Hares only for a very late penalty to send the tie to penalties, which Saddle won 7-6.

In the league, a Ben Seear hat-trick helped to send Ma Kelly’s Showboat top of the premier division with a 4-0 win over Station Lytham. Danny Morris was the other scorer.

Daniel Stoney also bagged a hat-trick in AFC Additions’ 10-0 thrashing of Appletree Finance.

There were two goals for Ash Robinson and Jack Bainbridge,with Sion Kenyon and Kelvin Doran also on target.

The other two games were rather one-sided too, Bloomfield Brewhouse beating 21st Century Windows 7-3 courtesy of goals from Paul Gaskell (2), Stewart Ralston, Liam orr, Chris Glynn and Danny McGovern. Karl Simkin replied.

There was a brace apiece for Alyxe Briggs and Harry Kneale as Great Eccleston beat Exceptional Kitchens 7-1. Danny Ball and Richard Cowell also scored.

A Martin Ireland hat-trick helped Excelsior go top of division one after a 7-3 victory over Layton.

Simon Annetts, Kieran Fairnie, Liam Webb and Liam Bruce-smith also scored for the winners, while Rick Fisher (2) and Karl McLeod replied.

Rob Hanslip scored a brace and his brother Thomas also found the net in Clifton Rangers’ 4-1 win over Kingsfield. Dean Steadman also scored and Andrew Willacy replied.

The Mount have started to race away at the top of the second division after goals from Jack Williams (2), Jack Hayton, Callum Hitchon and Conor McGinley sealed a 5-2 win away to Highlands which opened up a seven-point lead at the top. Steven Clifford and Lewis Loftus scored for the hosts.

Mount increased their advantage thanks to Layton Seniors losing 3-2 at Bloomfield, for whom John Whittle (2) and Paul Kenney were the heroes.

AFC Lane Ends Blackpool beat Little Black Pug 4-1 with goals from Connor Burns, Matty Grime, Ashley Casey and Whyatt Riley, while Ryan Wellings replied.

And finally in-form Fylde Rangers beat Blackpool Elite 3-2 courtesy of goals from Declan Fullard, Anthony McEwen and manager Tom Barr. Connor Cooper and Jack Pope replied.

Poulton powered past Hesketh Bank 7-1 in the only premier division match of a West Lancashire League weekend dominated by cup first-round ties..

It was 6-0 at half-time as George Byrne, Josh Few and Max Landless all scored twice for the visitors.

Hesketh Bank looked like scoring the only goal of the second half until Landless completed his hat-trick in the final minutes.

The win saw Poulton leap up the table to seventh, overtaking their hosts on goal difference along the way.

In the Richardson Cup, Blackpool Wren Rovers were 3-1 home winners over the premier division’s bottom club Haslingden St Mary’s.

Tarren Moxon gave the hosts and early lead only for Haslingden to equalise three minutes later.

Nick Greenall restored Wren’s lead midway through the first half and Jordan Wood sealed the win five minutes from time.

League leaders Thonton Cleveleys bowed out on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Coppull United.

The hosts opened the scoring on 65 minutes only for TC to equalise from the spot a minute later. However, the shootout wen Coppull’s way 8-7 as a team beaten only twice in 13 league games made an early cup exit.

In the President’s Cup, Lytham Town were 3-0 home winners over Millom. Ross Ainsworth gave them a flying start, then completed a hat-trick with two more in the seocnd half.

Wyre Villa won through as well, 2-0 at Hawcoat Park.