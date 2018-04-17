Fylde coast amateur football review: Highfield in Gledhill Cup final, Garstang overtake Wrens at top

The first Gledhill Cup finalist in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance is Highfield Social, who beat the Layton Pub 2-1 thanks to Matty Wannell’s opener and Ryan Grainger’s last-gasp winner.

In the Bathroom Solutions Premier Division, AFC Additions became champions after a 4-2 victory over Exceptional Kitchens thanks to Marc Seymour, Ash Robinson, Liam Forrest and Dean Richards with Chris Moreton and David Warburton replying.

Shovels beat Broomheads 3-0 thanks to Arron Fleming, Jake Darnell and Daniel McGovern.

Fleming had scored a hat-trick in midweek as Shovels defeated Bloomfield Brewhouse 3-2, the score by which the Saddle saw off 21st Century Windows thanks to Jordan Speeding, Carl Faber and Henry Wright.

In division one, the cup final dress rehearsal went in favour of E and P publications as they are a win away from the title after seeing off Station Lytham 6-3 with Sam Dyer and Luke Gunniss both netting twice as Shaun Frankle and Chris Gardner completed the scoring.

Ben McKay, Rick Horrocks and Dominic Griffiths netted consolation goals.

Lee Grundy’s hat-trick set the New Albert on their way to a 4-2 win over AFC Lane Ends Blackpool with Patrick Adamson also target, while Matty Grime and Whyatt Riley replied.

In division two, McNaughtons once again leapfrogged Clifton Rangers at the top after Simon Annetts(3), Gavin Annetts and Jason Nuttall gave them a 5-1 win over Boars Head.

Layton Seniors thumped Marshall Court 9-2 with Otis Lewis-Chambers (3), Nathan Bailey, Joel Watson, Alex Louden, Joshua Errington and Giovanni Della Cort scoring, while Gareth Leadbetter and Macaulay hoop replied.

Joey Crookall’s hat-trick helped the George to a 6-2 win against a Highlands side, who had defeated Boars Head 3-2 in midweek thanks to goals from Tom Harrison, Andy Houghton and Lee Coker.

Elsewhere, Ric Seear’s goal saw Blackhurst Budd defeat Crown Paints 1-0 to book their place in the final of the Guide Security Sunday Trophy.

The tone for a heated game was set in the opening moments when Crown Paints’ captain Matt Allen was awarded a yellow card.

Budd’s Michael Clark went close on 14 minutes when he won the ball on the edge of box but saw Crown keeper Tom Scott push the ball over.

Scott made another comfortable save on the half-hour following a free-kick on the edge of the box before Allen was sent off for another challenge with half-time five minutes away.

The only goal of the game came after 55 minutes when Seear found space at the back post to calmly slot the ball past goalkeeper Scott.

Crown Paint missed an opportunity to level through Ant Lynch, and although Budd saw Marco Cobb send a late free-kick over the woodwork, they had done enough to secure victory.

Garstang have taken advantage of Blackpool Wren Rovers’ double postponement to leapfrog their title rivals and go top of the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

Ric Coar netted a brace as Garstang recorded a comfortable 4-0 home win against Whitehaven to take them top of the table by just one point.

Ryan Dodd and Kieran O’Connor also found the back of the net.

Wren Rovers slipped down to second after their trip to Longridge Town was called off on Saturday. A second attempt to stage the fixture last night was thwarted by a waterlogged pitch.

Title rivals Garstang and Wrens both have five games still to play.

Elsewhere, Thornton Cleveleys cruelly lost 3-2 away at Tempest United after conceding a last-minute goal.

Goals from Shaun Rothwell and Nathan Monson handed Tempest an early two-goal lead but Thornton hit back immediately through Alex Stubbs.

Carl Purdon then levelled for the visitors, with all four goals coming before the 30-minute mark.

But there was a twist in the tale as Monson grabbed his second in the final minute with a dramatic late penalty that sealed the win for Tempest.

In Division One, Wyre Villa recorded a 3-2 win at home to Askam United thanks to two goals from Matt Gardner.

Jarred Bain also scored for the hosts, while Callum Rayner and Scott Steele grabbed Askam’s goals.

Poulton weren’t in league action as they had a semi-final to take care of, and that’s exactly what they did as they progressed to the final of the Presidents Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory against CMB.

The tie finished goalless but they won on spot-kicks 5-4.

It means Poulton remain on course for a league and cup double as they still have five games in hand with which to claw back the eight-point gap to league leaders Hurst Green.