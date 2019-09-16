Fylde coast amateur football review: Thornton Cleveleys' first win on the road in West Lancashire League; New Albert top of pile in Sunday Alliance

Thornton Cleveleys earned their first away win of the West Lancashire Football League season in emphatic style as they dispatched Burscough Richmond 3-0.

Oliver Wilkinson played a leading role for the premier division side, scoring a brace with a goal in either half. Dom Lawson added his name to the scoresheet as Thornton climbed away from the relegation zone and up to ninth.

Poulton slipped down to second place as they were only able to draw 2-2 away at Coppull United. Liam Hoyle handed the home side the lead after just three minutes only for Jack Flackett to hit back for Poulton.

Coppull retook the lead courtesy of Jimmy McIvor, but the visitors snatched a point thanks to Josh Few’s leveller 12 minutes from time.

The result saw Poulton lose top spot to Fulwood Amateurs, who edge ahead on goal difference after thrashing Whitehaven 14-0.

Lytham Town elevated themselves to third with a 5-2 defeat of CMB.

Town fell behind as Jack Francis scored early but then raced into a 3-1 lead thanks to Tom Watson, Daniel Scarlett and Gareth Lowcock.

The home side briefly threatened a comeback when Charlie Scholes reduced the arrears but a Ross Ainsworth strike and a late own goal made Lytham comfortable.

It was a day to forget for Blackpool Wren Rovers, who went down 4-1 at home to Slyne with Hest.

Zac Clarke scored twice for the away side, while Robbie Mooring and Kieran O’Connor also got in on the act. Carl Eastwood scored Wren Rovers’ solo effort.

In the first division, Rob Norton notched a brace as Wyre Villa romped to a 5-0 win away at Kendal County. The victory takes them up to sixth place, with a game in hand on several of the teams ahead of them.

Freckleton were on the receiving end of a second division shock, becoming the first team this season beaten by Dynamo Burscough (4-0).

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Blackpool Wren Rovers v Southport Hesketh, Hurs Green v Whitehaven, Lytham Town v Coppull United, Poulton v Euxton Villa, Slyne with Hest v CMB, Tempest United v Burscough Richmond, Thornton Cleveleys v Fulwood Amateurs, Turton v Vickerstown

First Division: Wyre Villa v Millom

Second Division: Freckleton v Charnock Richards Res

Luke Rolly scored a hat-trick for new Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance leaders New Albert in their 5-2 victory over FY United.

Liam Dowell and Gavin Catlin were also on target, while Leon Campbell scored both for United.

New Albert took top spot in the premier division from Highfield Social, whose game against Sandcastle Care had to be postponed due to a double booking of the AFC Blackpool pitch.

Bloomfield share top spot in division one after winning an action-packed, end-to-end 6-5 thriller against Newton Arms. Paul Gaskell scored twice for the winners, while Haines and Hutchinson both netted twice for fourth-placed Newton.

Sharing pole position, with an identical goal difference to Bloomfield, are Layton Seniors, who got back to winning ways against 21st Century Windows. Alex Ryder, Ben Reader, Billy Dollin and Harry Lee scored a goal apiece in the 4-0 win.

Cleveleys Town are third after they edged past Salon One 4-3.

Jack Williams scored twice, with Kieran Handle and Ash Bird also on target as Cleveleys climbed above Salon One, whose scorers were Rick Horrocks, Harry Greenwood and Rick Fisher,

Another close encounter saw Westview pull six points clear of AFC Lane Ends by defeating them 7-5. Scott Salanki scored three for the victors and Jonathan Gough two, with Steven Rankine and Stuart Geddes also on target, meaning that four goals by Thomas Eagan were to no avail for Lane Ends.

Lancashire Double Glazing’s lead in division two has been cut to one point after they were held 1-1 by FC Rangers.

FC Fleetwood are breathing down their necks after cruising to victory with 10 goals against Freckleton as Danny Wallbank, Charlie Stirzaker and Thomas Materson all scored twice.

Fleetwood take second place from Highlands, against whom bottom club Foxhall claimed their first win of the season, 4-2. There was also a first victory of the campaign for second-bottom Marshall Court, who edged out Fylde Rangers 2-1 to pull level with them on four points.

Finally, Clarence defeated fifth-placed Blackpool Elite 5-2 to move level with them, having played two games more.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

Division One: Bloomfield v Appletree Finance, Salon One v Layton Seniors

Division Two: Foxhall v Litle Black Pug, Highlands v FC Fleetwood, Lancahire Double Glazing v Freckleton, Marshall Court v Clarence