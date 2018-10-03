Fylde coast amateur football review: Wren Rovers cut gap at top, Gledhill Cup action

Blackpool Wren Rovers reduced the gap at the top of the West Lancashire League premier division with a 2-1 win against Fylde coast rivals Thornton Cleveleys.

Luke Walker was the match winner as the scored the decisive goal 17 minutes from time as Wren Rovers came from behind to seal the three points.

Tony Pearson had earlier cancelled out Joel Khambay’s opener for Thornton, who remain in first place despite seeing their lead cut to just one point.

Wren Rovers, meanwhile, climb up to fourth place and are just three points behind their weekend opponents.

Elsewhere, Poulton slipped down the table after suffering a 4-1 defeat away at Fulwood Amateurs.

Jamie Smith actually put Poulton in front after five minutes but Fulwood soon hit back through a Peter Wright penalty.

Further goals from Hugo Rodrigues, an own goal and Ryan Moore handed the hosts the win.

In division one, both Lytham Town and Wyre Villa found themselves on the wrong end of narrow defeats.

Ulverston Rangers edged out Lytham 1-0, with Matty Lawler grabbing their goal on the stroke of half time.

Meanwhile, Wyre Villa went down 2-1 to Millom, with Carl Waters and Jamie Pattinson netting for the visitors. Harry Johnson added his name to the scoresheet for Wyre Villa, who remain bottom of the league with just one point from their opening 11 games.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier division: Blackpool Wren Rovers v Slyne with Hest, Burscough Richmond v Coppull United, Hesketh Bank v Euxton Villa, Poulton v Hurst Green, Tempest United v Fulwood Amateurs, Vickerstown v Thornton Cleveleys, Whitehaven v Turton

Division One: Eagley v Milnthorpe Corinthians, Kendal County v Ulverston Rangers

Lancashire Amateur Cup round two: Aldemere v Wyre Villa

Clubs were in Gledhill Cup first-round action this weekend in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance.

There was an upset as division one side The New Albert beat their premier division opponents 21st Century Windows 3-2.

Their goals came from Scott Salanki, Anthony Howard and Scott Christy, while Ryan Hancock bagged both goals for 21st Century Windows.

The Excelsior also caused an upset with a 4-1 win over premier division side Appletree Finance.

Nathan Fairne (2), Cory Sellers and Martin Ireland scored for the winners, with Will Donegani replying.

The Station Lytham and Great Eccleston had to take penalties to settle their game after it finished 3-3, with Station winning 5-4 on spot- kicks. Josh McKay, AJ Greenwood and Rick Horrocks scored for Station, and Danny Ball (2) and Nick Thompson for Eccleston.

Little Black Pug also had to rely on penalties after drawing 2-2 with Layton Pub. Adam Fishwick and Ryan Dwellings netted for Pug, while Rick Fisher and Karl McLeod added their name to the scoresheet for Layton, who lost 3-1 in the shootout.

There were braces each for Ric Seear, Ben Seear, Campbell Simpson and Ryan Tanser as Ma Kelly’s Showboat beat West View 11-0. Saul Thorpe, Liam Frend and Michael Clark also scored.

Eleven Sports Media beat Exceptional Kitchens 5-2 at Mythop Road despite Neal and Simon Williams both scoring for the losing side.

Bloomfield Brewhouse also went through, beating Anchorsholme 6-3 courtesy of goals from Paul Gaskell (3), Liam Orr (2) and Dax Hoogerwerf.

Layton Seniors stunned division one side Wesham 6-3, with Alex Ryder bagging a hat-trick, while Sam Bradshaw (2) and Michael Morcombe also found the net. Dwayne Greenwood scored all three for Wesham.

New signing Jack Hayton scored five on his debut as The Mount beat Blackpool Town 11-1. Jack Porter scored two and there were further goals for Ryan Willetts, Conagh Bootle, Ben Gibson and Callum Hitchon.

Liam Jenks, Alan Glenny and Adam Hawkes scored as The Bloomfield beat Highlands 3-1, Chris Jackson getting the reply.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Additions v 21st Century Windows, Appletree Finance v Station Lytham, Eleven Sports Media v Great Eccleston, Ma Kelly’s Showboat v Exceptional Kitchens

Division One: Clifton Rangers v The Layton, New Albert v Excelsior, Wesham v Blackpool Town, Westview v Anchorsholme

Division Two: Bloomfield v Mount, Highlands v AFC Lane Ends Blackpool, Layton Seniors v Marshall Court, Little Black Pug v Kirkham Town