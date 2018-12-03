Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Carl Eastwood to the rescue for Blackpool Wren Rovers

A stoppage-time goal earned Blackpool Wren Rovers a draw at Euxton Villa in the premier division of the West Lancashire League.

READ MORE: Last week's Fylde coast amateur action round-up

Wren Rovers had to come from behind twice to secure their point, with Carl Eastwood bagging both of their goals.

They fell behind after just 17 minutes, George Davies breaking the deadlock for the hosts.

Eastwood levelled shortly after the interval only for Danny Hutton to edge Euxton ahead again with 20 minutes left.

But Eastwood completed his brace in the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn Wren Rovers a draw that takes them up to fourth in the table.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, Thornton Cleveleys’ game at Tempest United was postponed and Poulton weren’t in action.

As a result, Thornton’s lead at the top was cut to a single point as Burscough Richmond thrashed Southport Hesketh 6-2. Thornton still find themselves in a strong position with the luxury of four games in hand.

Division one’s bottom club Wyre Villa picked up an extraordinary win, thrashing second-placed Leyland United 5-1 away from home.

The victory means Wyre are now on three points, five behind second-bottom Askam, having previously been deducted seven points for fielding ineligible players.

Lytham Town moved up to fifth with a 3-2 win at home to Stoneclough, leapfrogging their opponents in the process.

They had to come from behind to do so after Ashley Farlow gave Stoneclough an eighth-minute lead.

Will Lavender levelled for the hosts before John Waite gave Lytham a 2-1 lead on the half-hour mark. Mark Chuffer equalised for Stoneclough ut Danny Thompson netted eight minutes from time to send the points Lytham’s way.

n Only two matches were played in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance, both in division two. Goals from Connor Burns (2), Jamie Cathie, Matty Grime and Ashley Casey gave AFC Lane Ends Blackpool a 5-2 win at Little Black Pug, for whom Ryan Wellings and Taylor-James Clewes replied.

The Mount extended their lead at the top with a 5-1 win over Kirkham Town thanks to two goals each for Jack Williams and Jack Hayton, Ben Gibson was their other scorer and Guillermo Marchant replied.