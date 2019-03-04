Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Ma Kelly's Showboat and Highfield Social battle at Alliance summit; Thornton Cleveleys still in West Lancs title hunt

Highfield Social continued to fly high in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance premier division with a stunning 9-0 win over Great Eccleston.

Sam Montgomery, Craig Worrall and Jordan Spedding led the way with a brace each, while further goals came from Tom Doherty, Andy Harvey and Stephen Hughes.

Title rivals AFC Additions were without a game and Ma Kelly’s Showboat remained top on goal difference after beating Bloomfield Brewhouse 7-2.

Adam Heaney and Marco Cobb scored two each, and David Lang, Danny Morris and Chris daws also scored for Ma Kelly’s, who have played more games than the other title contenders.

It was a good day for the Robinsons of Eleven Sports Media as William and Mark scored a hat-trick apiece in the 6-3 win at Appletree Finance.Kyle Hodkinson, Rob Hutton, and Graeme King replied.

In the Berry’s Beds Premier Division Cup, local rivals Exceptional Kitchens and Station Lytham came head to head and couldn’t be separated in open play.

Neal Williams put Exceptional Kitchens ahead before Ian Bryce nodded in a rare goal.

Kyle Pieri put the hosts ahead just before the break but in the second half skipper Rick Horrocks levelled the game to take it to penalties, in which Station keeper Ben Forster saved three out of four to send the visitors through 3-1.

In the new Melling Shield, division one champions New Albert beat Westview 4-2 courtesy of goals from Luke Noble (2), Josh Evans and Chris Gardiner.

Darren Heaney, Arran Smith and Connor Robinson scored as Anchorsholme beat Fylde Rangers of division two.

Another division one team, Excelsior, beat lower league opposition in AFC Lane ends 7-4 with goals coming from Kieran Fairnie (2), Cory Sellers (2), Simon Annetts, Aaran Nixon and Jason Jewitt, while Matty Grime (2), Curtis Burke and Lewis Priestley replied,.

In the Division Two Divisional Cup, champions The Mount kept their hopes of a league and cup double alive with a 5-2 win against Fylde Rangers.

Jack Williams led the way with a hat-trick, while Jack Porter and Jack Hayton also scored to make a great day for the Jacks.

Layton Seniors also went through by the more than comfortable margin of 12-1 against Kirkham Town.

Alex Ryder and Ben Reader led the way with a hat-trick each, while Alex Louden, Ryan Hastings, Nathan Bailey, Martin Campbell, Charlie Poskitt and Joseph Palmer also scored and Adam Daniel replied.

The Bloomfields’ good form continued in the league with a 5-2 win at Little Black Pug, with goals from Alan Glenny, Harry Davis, John Whittle, Liam Jenks and Matt Hole. Daniel Smith scored both Pug goals.

And finally, goals from Chris Flynn, Josh Wileman and Macauley Hoop scored as Marshall Court were 3-2 winners over Highlands, for whom Rick Blampied scored both.

Thornton Cleveleys kept up the pressure at the summit of the West Lancashire Football League’s premier division with a 2-1 win against title rivals Burscough Richmond.

Jake Walmsley handed them the lead 10 minutes into the second half before Rob Norton doubled their lead five minutes from time.

Liam McGinty pulled one back for the visitors to set up a frantic finish but Thornton held on for the three points to take them five points above their opponents in the league table.

Thornton, who remain third, are now only four points adrift of league leaders Slyne with Hest with two games in hand.

Slyne were held to a 1-1 draw at Poulton, who earned a point thanks to Reece Young’s late leveller after Zac Clarke had given the away side a first-half lead.

Elsewhere, Blackpool Wren Rovers slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Whitehaven, who bagged the win courtesy of Matthew Perry’s 80th-minute effort.

Second-bottom Wyre Villa made it back to back wins in division one with an impressive 3-0 win against Ulverston Rangers. Declan Lamb netted a brace after Joe Barnes had given them the lead.

The win leaves Wyre Villa, who have been deducted seven points, two points ahead of bottom club Askam United.