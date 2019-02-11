Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Mount are first Alliance title winners, Shield finalists Thornton Cleveleys' league setback

The Mount became this season’s first title winners in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance ... without even kicking a ball.

Scott Bradford and Harry Taylor’s goals for Little Black Pug gave them a 2-2 draw with Layton Seniors, which was enough to give The Mount the second division title.

There were four goals each for Matty Grime and Curtis Burke as AFC Lane Ends beat the Bloomfield 9-3.

Ash Casey also scored with BJ Whittle (2) and Ashley Barton replying.

Richard Blampied, Rowan Cooke, Chris Jackson and Daniel Dean scored as Highlands beat Fylde Rangers 4-2, with Kieran Wilson grabbing both of Rangers’ goals. Luke Davison and Luke Thomas were on target as Blackpool Elite beat Kirkham Town 2-0.

In the Premier Division, a late Eleven Sports Media goal clinched the points against Exceptional Kitchens for whom Chris Walton scored.

Highfield Social continued their quest for a 100 per cent season as they beat Appletree Finance 6-2 with goals from Jordan Spedding (3), David Morris, Ryan Adderley and Craig Worrall, while Luke Robinson scored both of Appletree’s consolation goals.

In Division One, New Albert have all but won the title after they beat Wesham 2-0.

Cory Sellers, Kyle Barlow, Kieran Fairnie and Simon Annetts gave Excelsior a 4-0 win at FC Kingsfield.

Ashley Robinson scored four as Additions looked for a return to Highbury Avenue in the Berry’s Beds Divisional Cup by beating Bloomfield Brewhouse 7-1.

Nathan Hine, Shane Tyrrell and Dan Stoney completed the scoring and Chris Glynn replied.

Thornton Cleveleys suffered a cup hangover as they suffered a fresh blow in their quest to claim the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division title.

Just three days after securing their passage into the final of the Lancashire FA Amateur Shield, Cleveleys went down to a 3-2 league defeat at Tempest United.

It means Thornton, who were out in front on their own at the turn of the year, now slip down to fourth – seven points off leaders Slyne with Hest but with three games in hand.

First-half goals from Liam Rice and Sean Rothwell put Tempest two ahead at the break, only for Thornton to respond with two goals of their own in the space of just 14 second-half minutes with Joel Khambay and Joe Robinson adding their names to the scoresheet.

But Cleveleys couldn’t hold on and fell behind again, Tom Booth scoring the decisive goal for the home side 15 minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Carl Eastwood bagged a hat-trick as Blackpool Wren Rovers beat Hesketh Bank 3-2.

His first two goals came inside the opening 20 minutes before Tom Smythe pulled one back for the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

Eastwood bagged his third on the hour mark to restore the two-goal lead, only for George Bond to net a second for Hesketh but Wren Rovers managed to hold on.

There was also a win for Poulton, Max Landless bagging a brace in their 3-1 home victory against Euxton Villa to take them up to fifth place in the table.

They had to come from behind to pick up the points, Andy Bell handing Villa a ninth-minute lead.

But Landless scored twice in the space of 10 second-half minutes to turn the game completely on its head before Andy Harvie made sure of it 15 minutes from time.

In Division One, Wyre Villa’s trip to Crooklands Casuals was postponed while there was no fixture for leaders Lytham Town.

