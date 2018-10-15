Fylde coast amateur football round-up: New Albert advance in Lancashire Cup, Thornton Cleveleys progress in Shield

Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Division One side The New Albert progressed in the Lancashire Cup with a 5-1 win at Arkwrights thanks to Lee Grundy (3) and Luke Noble (2).

Brett Dawson and Danny Morris put holders Ma Kelly’s Showboat 2-0 up but they threw it away and went out on penalties.

West View had the opposite outcome as they went through on spot-kicks after drawing 4-4.

In the Bathroom Solutions Premier Division, Station Lytham scored two late goals to draw at 21st Century Windows despite being down to 10 men.

Ben McKay (2) and Dom Griffiths had scored before Harry Greenwood and Danny Jones grabbed the late goals.

Robbie Bromley (2), Alex Evans, Ryan Hancock and Daniel Brown scored for 21st.

Paul Gaskell and Chris Glynn scored two each as Bloomfield Brewhouse beat Exceptional Kitchens 5-3.

Daryl Hall also scored while Kyle Hendry (2) and Kyle Pieri replied.

There was a cracking game at Boundary between the Layton Pub and Kingsfield.

Kelvin Cowell scored two penalties to win the game for Kingsfield with Graham Hutchinson replying.

Dwayne Greenwood scored a hat-trick as Wesham beat Blackpool Town 6-1 with Jackson ashworth (2) and Aiden Atchison also netting as Adam Cardwell scored a consolation.

With the top two not in action, AFC Lane Ends had a chance to close the gap at the Bloomfield but they lost 3-1 thanks to Danny Farquahar (2) and Eddie Whittle as Josh Barron replied.

Kyle Housley and Kieran Murphy scored as Blackpool Elite won again 2-1 against Kirkham Town, for whom Guillermo marchant scored.

Daniel Smith (3), Adam Fishwick and Jordan Bardsley scored as Little Black pug beat Fylde Rangers 5-3.

Macaulay Hoop and Jake Whittaker scored as Marshall Court lost 6-2 to Highlands.

Daniel Stoney scored a hat-trick and Dean Richards and Ash Robinson two each as Additions beat Clifton Rangers 8-3 in the Gledhill Cup.

Nathan Hine completed the scoring with Steve McEwan (2) and Ash Royle replying.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

Premier Division: 21st Century Windows v Additions, Bloomfield Brewhouse v Station Lytham, Eleven Sports Media v Appletree Finance, Exceptional Kitchens v Highfield Social, Great Eccleston v Ma Kelly’s Showcasr

Division One: Anchorsholme v Blackpool Town, New Albert v Clifton Rangers, Westview v The Layton

Division Two: Highlands v Bloomfield, Layton Seniors v The Mount, Little Black Pug v Blackpool Elite, Marshall Court v Fylde Rangers

Thornton Cleveleys eased their way into the third round of the West Lancashire Football League’s FA Amateur Shield with a 3-0 win against Bolton County.

Dom Lawson handed Thornton the lead five minutes before half time but they had to remain patient for the second, which came from the penalty spot on 75 minutes.

Jordan Spedding was the man to tuck that away before Oliver Wilkinson rounded off the win five minutes from time.

In Division One, winless Wyre Villa remain rooted to the bottom of the table after being beaten 6-1 away at Stoneclough.

Chris Cancalis put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot after just eight minutes, before Mark Truffas doubled their lead soon after.

Josh Draper got one back for Wyre Villa but Stoneclough ran away with the game thanks to a second for Truffas, plus further goals from Ashley Farlow, Adam Bullock and Kamil Demister.

Blackpool Wren Rovers’ scheduled league game against Burscough Richmond was postponed, as was Poulton’s trip to Southport Hesketh.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Premier Division: Blackpool Wren Rovers v Tempest United, Coppull Unitedv Slyne with Hest, Euxton Villa v Burscough Richmond, Haslingden St Marys v Poulton, Hesketh Bank v Turton, Hurst Green v Southport Hesketh

Division One: Akam United v Wyre Villa, Crooklands Casuals v Eagley, Hawcoat Park v Lostock St Gerards, Leyland United v CMB, Millom v Kendal County, Milnthorpe Corinthians v Lytham Town, Ulverston Rangers v Stoneclough



It was a day to forget for Anchorchsholme after they suffered an humiliating 10-2 loss against one of the title favourites Bolton United in the Mid-Lancashire League.

There was not much to report from the game other than they conceded a lot and only managed to score two in reply, both from Darren Heaney with one a penalty.

This leaves Anchorsholme in sixth place in the table and they will need to be in much better form next week as they travel to Standish for what is always a feisty clash.

Anchorsholme Reserves also lost, 3-1 to Standish St. Wilfrids Reserves, Ryan Merritt with the only goal.

