Fylde coast amateur football round-up: New Albert clinch Sunday Alliance title; Thornton Cleveleys drop points in eight-goal thriller

The New Albert won the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance division one title.

They beat the Layton 9-1, Luke Noble leading the way with five goals as Scott Salanki, Lee Grundy, Patrick Adamson and Lee Barker also scored with Karl McLeod replying.

Adam Potter scored all three as Clifton Rangers beat Westview 3-0.

The only game of the weekend in division two saw Fylde Rangers beat Kirkham Town 4-2 thanks to Lee Squires, Nathan Baker, Mario Panteli and Tom Egan, while Nathan Hewison scored both Town goals.

In the Premier Division, Ma Kelly’s Showboat missed a chance to keep the pressure on Highfield Social by losing 3-1 to AFC Additions.

Ric Seear had put Showboat ahead before late goals from Daniel stoney, Nathan Hine and Liam Forrest.

Highfield were 4-0 winners against Station Lytham with Stephen Hughes, Jordan Spedding, Barry Davenport and Antony Buxton scoring.

Nicholas Webster (2) and Daniel Ball saw Great Eccleston stun Eleven Sports Media with a 3-2 victory; Mark Robinson scored both of Media’s goals.

Thornton Cleveleys lost ground in the West Lancashire League title race when they were held 4-4 at home by Southport Hesketh.

It was 3-3 at half-time after TC had come from behind to lead 3-1 after half an hour.

They regained the lead on the hour through Joel Khambay, only for the visitors to grab a draw.

Oliver Wilkinson, Rob Norton and Domonic Richie were first-half scorers for Thornton, who have been overtaken by Fulwood Amateurs and now trail leaders Slyne-with-Hest by six points, though with two games in hand.

Slyne slammed Blackpool Wren Rovers 7-0 as Zac Clarke scored a first-half hat-trick and added a fourth after the break.

This weekend the leaders visit Poulton, who lost 2-0 at Vickerstown. Poulton slip two to seventh and have been overtaken by the Barrow club, who won with a Danny Cummings penalty in each half.

Lytham’s lead in division one has been cut to a single point after they went down 4-2 at Kendal County.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, it looked all over for Lytham as Kendal made it three early in the second half.

That’s how it remained until the 75-minute mark, then goals by Ross Ainsworth and Will Lavender gave Lytham an unlikely sniff. However, George Key’s second goal deep in stoppage time wrapped up the win for Kendal.

Lytham could lose top spot as they are without a weekend fixture, though they already have one game in hand on second-placed CMB.

Bottom club Wyre recorded only their second win of the season away to Milnthorpe Corinthians, Josh Draycott’s 89th minute strike sealing a 2-1 victory.

Harry Johnson had given Wyre the lead in the 51st minute but Dean Nightingale looked to have earned Corinthians a draw until Draycott’s late strike.