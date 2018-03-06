Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Poulton, Kirkham and Wesham beat the weather and their opponents

Only two games were staged on a day of mass postponements in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance

In division two, strugglers Kirkham Town shocked leaders McNaughtons at Coronation Road.

It was a very cagey affair for the opening half of the game with neither side really creating much in terms of clear cut chances.

The first goal came just after half-time with a whipped ball in from the wing turned in by centre-half Stu Allan; unfortunately it was his second wrongful conversion in successive weeks.

Kirkham fought back with a goal of their own with only 15 minutes left when a free-kick just inside the opposition’s half, taken by Steve Boardman, was turned into the goal by Jason Lee with a delightful flick.

However, McNaughtons then played a long ball to Gavin Annetts, who lobbed the keeper to make it 2-1 but, with time running out, Nathan Hewison picked up the ball on the left-hand touchline.

He went past the defence with skill – and also a little luck – before firing past the keeper with a deflected shot to equalise and make the final score 2-2.

That means McNaughtons’ lead is only two points, having played a game more than Clifton with the two sides still to meet again.

In division one, Wesham looked to avenge their shock defeat to AFC Lane Ends Blackpool the previous week and came out all guns firing against Lane Ends.

However, they found a hard working and determined opposition side with keeper Paul Harrison in top form.

Matty Grime and Ash Casey worked tirelessly all game and Wesham keeper Allan Harvey also stopped a few good chances, but with 20 minutes to go, Lane Ends tired and Wesham scored four goals from Ric Tomlinson (2), Josh Kirkman and Jordan Paton without reply.

Lane Ends manager Lewis Priestley felt his team played massively under par as Wesham moved into fourth.

Wyre Villa’s cup tie against Poulton was one of just three games in the West Lancashire Football League to survive the big freeze.

All six games in the Premier Division and Division One were postponed as freezing temperatures hit the Fylde coast.

But Wyre Villa’s Presidents’ Cup second round home tie against Poulton went ahead, with the visitors progressing to the next round courtesy of a 4-0 win.

Nick Webster gave them the perfect start when he scored inside the first three minutes.

Max Landless doubled Poulton’s lead on 11 minutes before netting his second, and his side’s third, just before the half-time interval.

Rob Hanslip completed the scoring just after the hour mark.

Premier Division side Longridge Town are due to return to action when they take on Coppull United on Wednesday night.