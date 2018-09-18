Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Thornton Cleveleys extend lead, Great Eccleston drop first points

Great Eccleston dropped their first points of the season in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Premier Division as they were edged out in a nine-goal thriller by 21st Century Windows.

David Giles and Damon Hancock scored two each and Rory Davies the other for 21st.

Daniel Ball (2), Nicholas and Adam Roskell were on target for Great Ecc.

Liam Frend grabbed four as Ma Kelly’s Showboat beat Station Lytham in a cracker at Lytham YMCA.

Mark Buchan was also on target with Matty Jones and Danny Jones replying.

Jordan Brownlee and Jacob Peake scored as Appletree Finance drew 2-2 with Bloomfield Brewhouse for whom Craig Robinson and Ross swift scored.

The Excelsior went top of the First Division with a 6-1 win at the Layton Pub.

That came courtesy of goals from Kieran Fairnie (3), Cory Sellers (2) and Jason Nuttall with Karl McLeod scoring the Layton’s consolation.

Aran Bottomley scored a hat-trick and David Edge was also on target as FC Kingsfield beat Blackpool Town 4-0.

Rob Hanslip also scored three as his side, Clifton Rangers, were 6-2 winners at Westview.

Ashley Royle, Steve McEwan and Tom Hanslip also scored as Steven Rankine grabbed both replies.

In division two, something had to give as Layton Seniors and AFC Lane Ends Blackpool went head to head with both teams having a 100 per cent record.

It was the home side, Layton, that kept theirs intact with a 3-1 win thanks to Alex Ryder (2) and Charlie Poskitt as Danny Green replied,

Dom Ritchie and Ryan Willetts scored a brace each in the Mount’s 6-1 win at Fylde Rangers; Jack Porter and Conor McGinley also scored.

The Bloomfield put last week’s horror show behind them with a 5-2 win against Highlands.

Alan Glenny scored twice as John Whittle and Michael Clarke also netting with Tom Harrison and Liam Walsh on target for Highlands.

Kurt Bradshaw scored the goal as Blackpool Elite got their first points of the season against Marshall Court.

Thornton Cleveleys extended their lead at the summit of the West Lancashire Football League’s Premier Division with a comfortable 4-1 win against Turton.

Oliver Wilkinson broke the deadlock for Thornton five minutes from half-time from the penalty spot, before Joe Robinson doubled their lead two minutes later.

Robinson’s second after the interval extended their lead before Joel Khambay added the fourth on the hourmark. Gedeao Varella bagged a late consolation for Turton.

The win means Thornton are now six points ahead of Fulwood Amateurs and Poulton, who sit in third after coming out on top in an eight-goal thriller again Coppull United.

Max Landless gave them the perfect start when he scored after just three minutes, which was followed by Jamie Gibson netting their second just six minutes later.

Landless bagged his second of the day on 12 minutes to make it three, before Matt Carr pulled one back for Coppull just after the half-time interval.

Landless completed his hat-trick on the hour mark, but the visitors did briefly threaten a comeback when Carr scored twice in six minutes to bring it back to 4-3 but David Cartmel netted a last-minute fifth for Poulton.

Blackpool Wren Rovers climbed up to fourth as they edged out Southport Hesketh 1-0, courtesy of Luke Walker’s goal nine minutes from time.

Wyre Villa remain rooted to the bottom of the Division One table after losing 7-2 to Ulverston Rangers.

A Jack Gardner brace and a Matty Lawler effort saw Ulverston race into a three-goal lead inside 25 minutes, but Curtis Roskell pulled one back.

Josh Cronin, Callum Fawcett and Sean Mooney scored to put Ulverston 6-1 ahead, before Nathan Crosby pulled one back for the visitors. Mooney grabbed his second to round off the scoring three minutes from time.

Lytham Town’s first round Lancashire Amateur Cup tie at home to Whalley Range was abandoned at half-time.