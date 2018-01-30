Fylde coast amateur football round-up: West Lancs, Sunday Alliance and Anchorsholme

Blackpool Wren Rovers extended their gap at the top of the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division to 12 points after seeing off Whitehaven 4-1.

Robbie Hulme got Wren Rovers off to the perfect start when he netted himself a brace in four first-half minutes, before Michael Clarke added a third before the interval.

Danny Morris put the visitors into an unassailable lead when he scored just after the hour mark.

Nathan Dryden got one back for the hosts but it turned out to be nothing more than a consolation goal.

Although Wren Rovers are now 12 points ahead of Garstang, the second-placed side still have give games in hand to play after their fixture against Euxton Villa was postponed.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, nine-man Longridge Town went down to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Fulwood Amateurs, who leapfrog them into fifth place.

Harli Dewhurst and Michael Jaques netted Fulwood’s goals while Ash Ball and Conor Linighan were the men to be given their marching orders for the hosts.

Longridge keeper Lee Dovey also saved a second-half penalty from Jonty McDonald.

All other ties involving our local teams were also called off.

The Berrys Beds Divisional Cup got under way in a very depleted Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance programme this week.

In the Premier Division Cup, Broomheads Estate Agency beat a determined and hard-working Blackpool South 8-1.

Kenny Cram and Ashley Royle both scored twice as further goals came from Ryan Hastings, Dax Hoogerwerf, Harry Southern and Corey Harrison.

South’s chairman, Paul Adams, grabbed their consolation from the penalty spot.

On the next pitch, Bloomfield Brewhouse beat Kingsfield 3-2 with goals from Jamie Haydock, Craig Harding and Ross Swift.

Jonathan Broadstock and Liam Jenks replied, while Bloomfield even managed to have a penalty saved as well.

In the division one cup, BES edged out Ma Kelly’s Showboat 3-2.

Ben Gibson and Lee Grundy scored for BES and Jordan Bullen got both for Ma Kelly’s.

The winning goal was scored direct from a corner with 10 minutes to go by Jack Porter.

League leaders McNaughtons won comfortably against the George with Martin Ireland’s hat trick helping them on the way to a 6-1 victory.

Jason Ireland, Simon Annetts and Jason Nuttall also scored with John Whittle scoring a consolation goal.

In the Bathroom Solutions Second Division, Aiden Wintrip grabbed a hat-trick as Westview beat Kirkham Town 6-0.

Thomas Whittaker, Alex Trushell and Daniel Warren also scored.

Anchorsholme threw away a 3-0 lead to lose their Guild Hall Cup third round tie 5-4 to Standish St Wilfrid’s.

Anchors reached the semi-final of the competition last season, defeating Standish at the last-eight stage.

And they looked set for a repeat at half-time, when they were three goals to the good thanks to goals from Darren Heaney, Kieran Rimmington and an own goal which followed good work from Andi Smart.

The second half was to be a different story.

Standish scored early on due to some poor marking on a corner,

Adam Parkinson restored Anchorsholme’s three-goal lead before it all went downhill.

Some poor defensive work along with some very questionable officiating allowed Standish back into the game.

With the last kick of the game, it was St Wilfrids’ keeper who scored the equaliser having time to bring the ball down in the area and set himself before drilling the ball home.