Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Wren Rovers thrash CMB; new men's league Fit Football coming to Blackpool

Carl Eastwood was at the double as Blackpool Wren Rovers thrashed CMB 5-0 in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

Eastwood’s first-half brace handed Wrens a comfortable two-goal lead at the break, the forward netting his first after 34 minutes before notching once again on the stroke of half-time.

An own goal seven minutes into the second half put further daylight between the two sides before Brad Jones and David Lang got in on the act to complete the scoring.

The result leaves Wren Rovers seven points off seventh-placed CMB in the league table but they do have three games in hand to play.

Thornton Cleveleys, just a point adrift of CMB in the table, were also 5-0 winners as Corey Harrison fired in a hat-trick in their comfortable win against struggling Vickerstown.

Dom Lawson and Dom Richie also added their names to the scoresheet to help elevate Thornton up to eighth in the table.

Elsewhere, Poulton edged their Fylde coast clash against Lytham Town 2-1 thanks to a Danny Morris strike and an own goal. Tom Watson was the man to get Lytham’s solitary effort.

Despite the result, Lytham remain well placed in the table, sitting fifth and just three points off second-placed Tempest United, who have played a game more.

In Division One, Wyre Villa joined in the 5-0 thrashings by producing the same scoreline as Wren Rovers and Thornton.

Hesketh Bank were the unfortunate victims, with Josh Draycott (2), Josh Winder, Asa Stone and Zac Crosbie the men to score the goals.

The result sees Wyre climb up to third in the table, although they’re still some way behind the top two, Stoneclough and Lostock St Gerards, who are 10 and 16 points ahead of them respectively.

It was a day to forget for Freckleton in Division Two as they slumped to a 4-1 defeat at home to Dalton United. James Jenson notched Freckleton’s effort.

Storm Ciara put paid to all last weekend’s games in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance.

A new men’s football league with a difference is to be launched in Blackpool next month and players are welcome to join.

The Fit Football (health and wellbeing) league is designed to promote physical and mental health and is aimed at individuals who would like an opportunity to play.

Fit Football already operates successfully in Preston and is looking to expand around the north-west – the Blackpool launch is among several planned for 2020.

The Blackpool Fit Football League is due to begin on Tuesday, March 24 at PlayFootball on Garstang Road West. Open days for team selection will be held on the previous two Saturdays (March 14 and 21).

Fit Football founder Paul Mountford said: “We are a membership league and cater solely for individuals who don’t have the opportunities to play in a team any more.

“Fit Football was created to get men back playing football. As we get older, men tend to move away from playing football – mainly because they can’t keep their team together, or because they can’t find a team or aren’t comfortable asking to join one.

“The reason for the success of our Preston league is, I think, because it’s a simple process to get playing football, without the pressure of having to find a team or relying on people turning up to play. You can just sign up on your own and our qualified coaches put you in a team.

“In a year and a half in Preston, we have been playing every Wednesday and Saturday and have not had to postpone one session because of a shortage of players.

“We have more than 70 members in the Preston League and I really think the Blackpool centre can attract even more. It can be a great platform to reach out to the people who want to get back playing the game they love and improve their overall fitness and wellbeing.”

Fit Football is fully supported by the FA.

For more details visit www.fitfootballfc.com