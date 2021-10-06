Fylde coast amateur football: Thornton Cleveleys stretch leads in West Lancs despite dropped points, Fleetwood power to top of Sunday Alliance

Despite dropping points, Thornton stretched their lead at the top of the premier division to three points after second-placed Euxton Villa lost at home to Fulwood Amateurs 1-0.

Third-placed Blackpool Wren Rovers went down with a bump, 6-2 at home to Hurst Green. Two down after 11 minutes, Wrens pulled one back through Ric Seear but it was 3-1 by half-time.

Sunday Alliance action between Spen Dyke and Marton Athletic

Danny Mort had completed a hat-trick and Hurst had their half-dozen before Harvey Walford’s consolation goal.

Lytham Town had Kian Kelly’s last-minute equaliser to thank for their 2-2 draw at CMB. The sixth-placed visitors came from behind twice, Danny Scarlett making it 1-1 at half-time.

Max Landess scored twice in three minutes early in the second half to seal a 3-1 home win for Poulton against Vickerstown.

Angelo Karadzhinor had opened the scoring just before half-time as Poulton climbed out of the bottom two.

Freckleton lost 3-2 at home to Burnley United in division two despite goals from James Jemson and Jack Williams.

Fleetwood FC have climbed to the top of the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance after a 5-0 victory away to JD Blackpool South, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

AFC Arwick are up to second in the premier division, two points behind Fleetwood, after a 6-2 home victory over Mavricks, while Highfield Social are third after making it two wins out of two with an 8-2 success against Foxhall.

West Coast Sports pulled level with division one leaders Armfield FC thanks to a narrow 4-3 victory at home to bottom club Unity Rangers. FC Rangers are two points behind in third after a 3-3 home draw with Number Three.

There were first wins of the season for FC Albion, 3-1 away to Blackpool Town, and for Little Black Pug, who were also away and beat A&P Autos 6-3.

Division 2A leaders Marton Athletic suffered their first defeat, 4-1 at Spen Dyke, who are a point behind in third after back-to-back wins. Fleetwood Gym are second after an 8-1 win over second-bottom Highfield.

AFC Broadwater would have gone top had they held on for victory at home to Belle Vue. However, a late equaliser made it 2-2 and left the teams in fourth and fifth spots.

Golden Eagle and Thornton Wanderers both made it four wins out of four at the top of 2B. Eagle still lead the way on goal difference despite edging past third-placed Fylde Coast Sports 3-2, whereas Wanderers brushed aside local rivals AFC Thornton 7-1.

Finally, AFC Lytham pulled level with fourth-placed Trilanco, beating them 4-1.