Fylde coast amateur football: West Lancs and Sunday Alliance clubs in county cups

These ties included a derby clash at Poulton, where visitors Wyre Villa from division one defeated their premier division hosts 5-2.

Also through are Blackpool Wren Rovers, who were 4-1 winners at Manchester Gregorians, though Freckleton lost to Royton Town by the same score.

Sunday action from Mythop Road Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

The only league match featuring a Fylde coast club saw Lytham Town hammered 8-2 at home by Euxton Villa, who scored six in the second half.

Lytham actually opened the scoring through Dan Stammers in the third minute but were 6-1 down by the time Kian Kelly added their second.

The win sees Euxton replace Thornton Cleveleys at the top of the premier division on goals difference, though they have played a game more. Lytham remain sixth.

Most clubs remain in knockout mode this weekend, when the Richardson Cup gets under way.

n Six Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance clubs have won through to the third round of the Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

They include Armfield, who won the second-round derby at Blackpool JD South 3-0. Also through from the Alliance are FC Ciao Ciao, who beat Hark To Dandler 4-2, Little Black Pug (5-2 v AFC Botanical), West Coast Sports (4-1 v Springfield), Highfield Social (1-0 v Daisy Hill) and AFC Broadwaters (7-0 v Waggon).

Five other Alliance clubs knocked out on Sunday were Mavricks (4-1 v Banner Bridge), AFC Ardwick (6-4 v Ribbleton), Italiani (4-0 v Mill Hill), Unity Rangers (5-2 v Avenue) and Thornton Wanderers (8-0 v Ivy Hotel Blue). The next round will be staged on October 31.

In the league, Fleetwood FC seized the opportunity to stretch their lead in the premier division to five points with a 5-1 victory in the top-v-bottom match against Foxhall. Fourth-placed AFC Mina won an entertaining clash with Layton Seniors 6-2.

The only game in division one saw Sencat climb to the top on goal difference with their third straight win, 6-2 against FC Rangers, who slip a spot to fourth.

Divison 2A also has new leaders in Fleetwood Gym following their 5-1 win over a 21st Century Windows side still seeking their first point.

Clifton Rangers are two points behind in second spot after beating second-bottom Highfield 4-1.

Third-placed Fylde Coast Football closed the gap on division 2B’s top two with a 6-0 win over bottom club AFC Cleveleys.

Trilanco are just behind Fylde Coast on goal difference after winning their end-to-end game with Freckleton 5-3.