Fylde coast football shutdown is complete as AFC Fylde and Lancashire FA follow Blackpool and Fleetwood Town in calling a halt

AFC Fylde have joined the Fylde coast’s other professional football clubs in calling a halt to action, meaning the sport's shutdown due to coronavirus is complete.

The Vanarama National League, which includes the Coasters, confirmed last night that its season is to be suspended, while the Lancashire FA also recommended that all its competitions stop.

While Blackpool and Fleetwood Town saw their weekend fixtures cancelled due to coronavirus, AFC Fylde were given licence by the National League to play on and continued their revival with a 1-0 home victory over Aldershot Town.

The Coasters were planning for a visit to London club Sutton United tonight, when they hoped to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

However, last night’s Government advice against all mass gatherings and unnecessary social contact resulted in the National League following the Premier League and EFL in calling off all matches until April 3 at the earliest, though a resumption then would appear extremely unlikely.

A National League statement read: “In the knowledge of the government measures now announced, including not to support sporting events with emergency services workers, it is clearly not practical for fixtures to be fulfilled in the immediate future.

“In those circumstances and in line with the FA and the professional game, at a board meeting today the National League has decided that its competition is now suspended until at least April 3 2020.”

This stops in its tracks the resurgence of Fylde, who had boosted their hopes of beating relegation with back-to-back victories following a 13-match winless run.

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town did not train yesterday as uncertainty continues throughout the game over how long the break from matches will last and how the season will be concluded when it eventually resumes.

The North West Counties League has also suspended all fixtures until further notice.

The semi-professional competition includes Blackpool non-league sides Squires Gate and AFC Blackpool.

Both clubs’ Saturday fixtures went ahead. Gate won 3-1 at Hanley Town in the premier division, while Blackpool were beaten 4-2 at home by AFC Darwen in first division north.

Blackpool were due to play a rearranged fixture away to Steeton tomorrow, though all matches are now postponed indefinitely.

Adult amateur football on the Fylde coast came to a halt over the weekend, though the Blackpool and District Youth League did stage under-15s cup-ties and one under-16s league game.

The West Lancashire League, which features six Fylde coast clubs in its top three divisions, called off all Saturday’s games and those scheduled for midweek.

The Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance has postponed fixtures until April at the earliest in line with the elite game.

Until last night, the view of the Lancashire FA was that it was a matter for individual leagues whether they wished to stage fixtures.

However, the latest LFA statement reads: “Following the Government’s announcement today for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, Lancashire FA is now advising that all grassroots football across the region is postponed for the foreseeable future.

“Throughout this period, we have taken Government and FA advice with the priority being the health and well being of all.

“We will continue to work closely with the grassroots game during this time.

“We are in regular communication with the FA and Government and the situation within English football at all levels remains under regular review. Further advice and updates will follow."