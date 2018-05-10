Fylde coast junior football round-up: Hogan Plate finals serve up great games

The Blackpool and District Youth Football League’s Hogan Plate finals took place over the weekend.

FC Rangers and Lytham Juniors Windmills U7s played their first final with the Windmills taking the title as both teams played brilliantly.

In the U11s, Polish FC Juniors Reds were up against South Shore Youth Panthers, who got the win and the title with some excellently-taken goals.

Warton Typhoons and Wyre Juniors competed for the U13s Plate.

With both teams evenly-matched it was a very tight game and gave the spectators a very entertaining match to watch.

Just before the final whistle Wyre managed to break the deadlock and take the title.

Lytham Juniors Blues’ U14s played Thornton Cleveleys Whites and, again, this turned into a great final.

In the end Whites proved too strong for the Blues, winning the Hogan Plate in consecutive seasons; see pages 24-25 for more details.

In the league, Blackpool Rangers Tangerines and FC Rangers’ U13s had a close match before the Tangerines scored late on for a 2-1 win and take second place in the table.

There was an inter-club derby at U14 level with FC Rangers meeting FC Rangers Blues, who claimed an 8-3 win with Matthew Guy, Connor Brown and Mario Craescu scoring for Rangers.

Lytham Juniors Blues played Squires Gate Reds, who won 5-0 with goals from Karl Pacheco, Joe Wilson, Cian Hurley and Liam Ruddy (2), while Kirkham Juniors Blues played FC Rangers Blues with FC winning 5-2.

Poulton FC were 6-1 winners against Thornton Cleveleys Whites thanks to Arron Pope (3), Tom Gut, Sol Mattatia and Joseph Medcalf, while Luke Roper scored for Whites.

Squires Gate Reds were also in action against Kirkham Juniors Blues, winning 4-0 thanks to Anthony Cantley, James Clacher (2) and Joe Wilson.

Kirkham Juniors U18s played Blackpool Rangers with a match that ended 3-2 to Rangers with Kirkham’s goals from Will Carter and Kai Clarkson-Lowe.

Staining JFC played Foxhall Hoops in their last match of youth football.

Both teams put on a fantastic display but the spoils went to Foxhall with a 5-3 win.

YMCA Girls Under-14 put in a very commendable team display against a strong Haslingden side in sunny East Lancashire but were defeated 4-1.

They started brightly and were more than a match for their opponents, playing some fine attractive football.

It was the home side who took the lead but YMCA responded well, and after good work from Ellie McNally the ball broke loose for the outstanding Honey Griffith to hit a fine first time shot from outside the area which looped over the keeper and into the net.

Haslingden were always dangerous on the break and caught YMCA out to regain the lead by half-time.

YMCA continued with their excellent efforts in the second half but Haslingden added two further goals to complete their victory.

Even so, YMCA can be proud with their performance, with Lara Pilling and Phoebe Davies both impressive throughout.