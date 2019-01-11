Fylde coast teenager Isaac Sinclair follows in dad Trevor Sinclair's footsteps with England selection

Isaac Sinclair has followed in the footsteps of his famous footballing dad Trevor by being selected for England.

The Fylde coast teenager has come through a series of trials to earn a place in the England Schools FA’s final Under-18 squad to play internationals in 2019.

Left-sided midfielder Sinclair is a former AKS student who currently plays for Longridge Town, having represented Fylde coast non-league clubs Squires Gate and AFC Blackpool .

His Lytham-based dad Trevor is a former Blackpool and Manchester City winger who won 12 full England caps.

Last weekend’s final trials at RAF Cosgrove in Shropshire saw Isaac help the England side to a 2-1 win over the RAF Under-23s.

Players were initially nominated for trials by their county and Sinclair is the only Lancashire player to make the final squad.

The ESFA U18s’ next match will be a friendly against their Australian counterparts.

Squires Gate and AFC Blackpool are both at home in the Hallmark Security League this weekend.

Gate have an early opportunity to avenge last weekend’s defeat by premier division leaders City of Liverpool as the teams meet again in Marton.

Andy Clarkson’s side let a two-goal lead slip to go down 3-2 on Merseyside in their first game of 2019.

AFC welcome West Yorkshire club Steeton to the Mechanics Ground in first division north and bid to build on last weekend’s 1-0 success at Daisy Hill, their second win under new boss Martin Baird.