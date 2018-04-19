Fylde coast youth football review: Hogan Cup and Plate semis, YMCA reports

There were plenty of Hogan Cup and Plate matches this weekend in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League with all Cup semi-finals at Squires Gate FC.

At Under-13s level, Blackpool Rangers Tangerines and Poulton Town played a tight game.

It took until late in the second half to split the two sides with Poulton scoring twice.

The other semi was between FC Rangers and Kirkham Juniors Red which was a match full of goals.

Rangers took a two-goal lead before Kirkham replied and established a 3-2 lead at the break.

FC had plenty of chances again during the second half, albeit without finding the net, while Kirkham took their opportunities and won 6-2.

Jonathan Bennison (2), Liam Geraghty (2), Benny Dodd and Theo Cunliffe scored for Kirkham with Dylan McKenzie and Byron Whittle netting for FC Rangers.

There were also semi-finals taking place at Under-14s and Under-18s level.

The Under-14s match between Foxhall Juniors and FC Rangers Blues saw Foxhall prove too strong for the Blues.

It ended 9-0 to Foxhall whose goals came from Dylan Henshall (5), Jake Marshall (3) and Kaiden Shorrocks; see pages 24-25 for a full report.

The Under-18s match between Clifton Rangers and Staining Juniors was a fantastic match for all the spectators to watch.

Both sides had several chances and, had it not been for both goalkeepers pulling off some great saves, the game could have gone either way.

Just as it looked that the match was going to penalties, the deadlock was broken by a goal from Clifton’s Matthew West which was enough to give them a 1-0 win and a place in the final.

The Hogan Plate was also being played for in the Under-13 and Under-14s sections.

At Under-13 level, Wyre Juniors proved too strong for St Anne’s Diamonds, coming away with a 5-1 win thanks to goals from Connor Ashton (2), Dylan Copeland, Oliver Scott and Adam Stafford.

It was semi-final day at Under-14 level as Matthew Guy’s goal gave FC Rangers a 1-1 draw against Lytham Junior Blues, who then won the subsequent penalty shootout 4-2.

The other match between Kirkham Juniors Blues and Thornton Cleveleys Whites also finished 1-1 with Whites’ goal being scored by Jaydn Walsh.

Again, that went to penalties where the Whites managed a 7-6 win to book their place in the final.

League matches were played on Thursday evening when, in the Under-14s’ division, FC Rangers had a convincing win over Squires Gate Titans with a brace from Dominik Gil, Lewis Godley and Thomas Swarbrick and one from Connor Brown.

Foxhall Juniors continued their winning streak with a win against Kirkham Juniors Blues as goals were scored by Dylan Henshall (6), Harry Melia and Aidan Wright (2).

There was a close match involving Squires Gate Reds and Poulton FC which finished with the Reds winning 3-1 as Nico Cobb scored Poulton’s consolation.

In the Under-18s division, Staining Juniors managed to produce a great 6-4 win over AFC Blackpool.

AFC’s goals came from Lee Casey, Rylan Casey, Dean Clover and Kieran Whitehouse.

Table-toppers Clifton Rangers proved too strong for an improving FC Rangers side thanks to Jack Butler, Jack Arrowsmith (4) and a hat-trick each for Joshua Smyth and Finlay Clarkson.

The other match saw a very tight encounter between Kirkham Juniors and Blackpool Rangers.

There was nothing to split the teams and it ended 1-1 with Kirkham’s goal being scored by Luke Swan.

On Sunday, Kirkham Juniors were again in action, this time against FC Rangers, and again the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

This gave the improving FC Rangers side their first very well deserved point with goals from Ted Sarjantson (2) and Jordan Broomhead.

Kirkham’s scorers were Will Carter, Anthony Wilding and Sam Mitchell.

Blackpool Rangers Seasiders 1

YMCA Under-12 8

YMCA coasted through to the next round of the Coulton Cup with this comfortable victory at the Bispham Gala Field last Saturday.

They were on top from the start and took a 5-0 lead into half-time but remained in control after the restart and added three more goals.

The impressive Ali Ruman bagged four of YMCA’s goals with George Winstanley weighing in with a hat trick. A strike by Hazem Abozguia completed the scoring.

YMCA Under-13 3

Clifton Rangers 1

YMCA produced an outstanding all-round team display to reach the Coulton Cup semi-finals.

They had the edge in the first half and a strike by Thomas Shuttleworth gave them a 1-0 lead at half-time.

They remained in control in the second half and although Rangers pulled a goal back the impressive Shuttleworth netted twice more to complete a fine hat-trick.

Clifton Rangers Hornets 2

YMCA Under-15 2

Despite a heavy and very small pitch YMCA started well in this Coulton Cup quarter-final.

Clifton were generally on top with the stiff breeze at their backs and they took the lead from a corner which was headed in from close range.

YMCA had a number of chances but struggled to deal with the conditions and could not use the pace of their wingers.

Clifton doubled their lead following another corner to leave YMCA trailing 2-0 at the interval.

YMCA started the second half much brighter giving Clifton no time on the ball and they created a number of chances before eventually pulling a goal back when Jacob Grice flicked home Liam Brown’s cross.

YMCA continued to press and quickly levelled the tie when Nathan Crook headed powerfully into the net.

More chances came and went but it ended 2-2 and had to be decided by a penalty shootout which YMCA won 4-2, helped by two fine saves from keeper Kyle Ganson.

YMCA Under-16 7

Poulton Town 0

YMCA clinched a place in the Coulton Cup semi-finals with this comfortable victory.

Ruben Shaw gave them an early lead which was doubled thanks to an own goal.

They remained in control and a strike by Kurt Roskell gave them a 3-0 interval lead.

Soon after the restart YMCA went further ahead with Shaw’s second goal and, as they continued on the offensive, Toby O’Neil made it 5-0 before Spencer Baxendale scored the sixth and Shaw netted again for his hat-trick.

Cadley 2

YMCA Under-14 Girls 2

YMCA had to be content with a point in an entertaining contest at Preston last Sunday.

They started the game slowly and it was no surprise when Cadley took the lead after YMCA were caught on the break.

However, YMCA equalised in the 17th minute after great work from Annabelle Jackson, who found Isabelle Kells in the six-yard box where she made no mistake.

YMCA took the lead when Ellie McNally played an excellent pass to Jackson, who again crossed for Kells to fire home.

Cadley though were always a threat and it was no surprise when they scored again to make it 2-2 at the break.

The second half saw an improved performance from YMCA, who showed great character to match the home side with their commitment and effort.

Despite pushing hard, there were no further goals so the scores remained all square.

Midfielder Honey Griffith was outstanding throughout, as was debutant goalkeeper Ellie Etheridge who made a number of vital saves.