Fylde coast youth football round-up: Blackpool and District League, girls' games, YMCA

The Blackpool and District Youth Football League saw another great weekend of football.

The U8s had development matches and all the training and coaching showed in the way the players have developed in their match play.

At U14 level , four goals from Christopher Bamber, hat-tricks for Ethan Armett, Charlie Wall and Isaac Selley and a further goal by Matthew Rawlinson gave Warton Typhoons a win over a Foxhall Hoops side that played some excellent football and who never gave up despite a depleted squad on the day due to injuries.

Wyre Juniors hosted Poulton Town on their new pitch at Pilling but found Poulton too strong for them with Dylan Copeland and Adam Stafford scoring for Wyre.

In the U15s division, a strong Kirkham Juniors Reds side got over last week’s defeat by returning to winning ways at Coronation Road and taking all three points against FC Rangers.

Kirkham’s captain and man of the match, Reece Johnson, opened the scoring within the first two minutes.

That was soon followed up by a first goal for the club from Airon McKenzie-Turner.

Dom Turner added another before a bullet header from Alfie Renshaw saw the back of the net.

Ali Saleh came on as sub and promptly got his hat trick and Matthew Nixon contributed a great goal with a fantastic strike from the edge of the box.

FC Rangers Blues hosted AFC Blackpool at Boundary Park where both teams played some excellent football.

The deadlock was only broken well into the second half and FC went on to win the match.

AFC defender Caitlin Parker was outstanding all match and saved her side on many occasions.

Match of the week saw Thornton Cleveleys Whites play Poulton FC in a very close and competitive match; see pages 24-25 for a full report

In the U18s, Blackpool Rangers continued their winning streak, this time against FC Rangers at Bispham Gala Fields.

Unfortunately, the three LFA Cup matches were all called off.

GIRLS’ REPORTS:

TOWN GREEN GIRLS 0 BLACKPOOL FC GIRLS U14 2

A new-look Blackpool claimed their first win of the season at Town Green thanks to two well-taken goals by Molly Gove.

Blackpool kept a clean sheet due to another standout performance by keeper, and Blackpool player of the match, Anya Jackson, who was supported by their superb defence.

YMCA U12s 1 RIBBLETON JFC 7

Following their excellent 5-0 away victory the previous week YMCA were brought down to earth.

They started with confidence and took an early lead with a strike by Maisie Atherton.

However Ribble responded well and soon equalised before two more goals gave them a 3-1 lead at the break.

Even though YMCA had a fair amount of possession after the restart they failed to create any real scoring opportunities, while at the other end, the visitors added a further four goals.

CADLEY JFC 3 YMCA U15s 1

YMCA suffered defeat in their second league game of the season but were a little unlucky not to come away with anything.

The home side started the brightest and it was no surprise when they took an early lead after hesitation in the YMCA defence.

Goalkeeper Olivia Neal had to pull off some fantastic saves to keep YMCA in the match but she had no answer when Cadley scored again.

YMCA began to come more into the game but the home goalkeeper was equal to any chances made.

Cadley scored again to make it 3-0 after the break but YMCA displayed some great spirit and got back into the game when Ellie McNally found space and scored with a sweet shot to make it 3-1.

Although YMCA pushed hard to reduce the deficit further the home side held out to win in an entertaining game.

OTHER YMCA MATCHES:

YMCA BLACKS U12s 0 YMCA ORANGE 6

YMCA Oranges took the points in this inter-club derby last Saturday.

Blacks started brightly without converting any of the early chances they created.

Oranges came much more into the game and some clinical finishing gave them a 3-0 lead into the interval.

They continued to dictate play in the second half and added a further three goals for a comfortable victory.

Their scorers were Will Stott (2), Cole McGuirk, Will Tobin, Noah Nicholson and Riley Morgan.

BLACKPOOL RAN TITANS 3 YMCA U14s 5

YMCA bounced back from a midweek home defeat with victory at Bispham Gala Field.

The first half was well contested, and at the interval, the two teams were level at 2-2 with Thomas Shuttleworth and Ben Wilson on target for YMCA.

It continued to be a hard fought contest after the restart but YMCA gradually got on top and added a further three goals.

Harry Gledhill bagged a pair with Shuttleworth claiming his second of the game.

HEYSHAM BLUE STAR 1 YMCA U16s 8

YMCA coasted through to the second round of the County Cup with this emphatic victory.

A one-sided first half saw YMCA lead 5-0 at half-time with a further three goals in the second period.

Zaman Amin led the way with a hat-trick, while Charlie Croasdale also bagged a pair.

Also on target were Dimitri Jackson, Lucas Miller and Allaw Nawaal.