Fylde coast youth football update: Blackpool FC glory girls, BDYL and YMCA reports

Blackpool FC Girls Under-11s won the West Lancashire Girls’ Cup competition for the second successive year, beating Fillies of Liverpool in the final at Chorley FC.

Brooke Mulholland opened the scoring from the penalty spot on nine minutes after a foul on Aimee Sandvig.

Sandvig then crossed for Sleet Moreano to double the lead four minutes later.

The Fillies keeper pulled off several saves to prevent Blackpool adding a third, while the Tangerines kept a clean sheet at the opposite ends as they soaked up sustained pressure from a strong Liverpool side.

The win completed a superb season for the Tangerines team, who lifted five trophies. They had also won the West Lancashire Cup the previous season as under-10s.

Blackpool FC Girls and Ladies prides itself on being an outstanding family club, with teams from under-9s to open age.

Pictured from left are: Back row, Tony Davies (coach), Ashara Bailey, Mo Lyon, Emily Bould, Farrah Crainey, Brooke Mulholland, Neil Vaughan (manager); front row, Emily Greener,Aimee Sandvig, Casey Foster, Katie Willis, Mauser Green,Sleet Moreano,

The Blackpool and District Youth Football League were back in action at weekend following the Easter break with some great football played in rainy conditions.

The Under-sevens and Under-11s played and, despite the rain, had fun and showed off their skills.

In the Under-13s’ division Kirkham Reds kept up the pressure on Poulton Town in top spot by beating St Anne’s Diamonds to move within three points and with four games in hand.

Jonathan Bennison (4), Liam Geraghty (2) and Theo Cunliffe were Kirkham’s scorers.

An improving Wyre Juniors side moved off the bottom and up three places after a 3-1 home win against Blackpool Rangers Tangerines, for whom Brandon Tauber scored.

There was a close match between FC Rangers and Warton Typhoons at Boundary Park with nothing to split the teams until FC Rangers’ late winner made it 5-4.

Sunday’s Under-14s Hogan Plate tie between Squires Gate Reds and Thornton Cleveleys Whites was an exciting one.

The Reds took the lead but the Whites came back as the game ended 3-3 at full-time, meaning penalties which saw the Whites win 4-3 and move into the next round.

Having already won the Under-14s title Squires Gate FC continued their winning ways by beating Lytham Juniors Blues through Dan Fryer, Imaan Hussain (4), Will Riding, Matthew Kelsey, Finlay Greaves, two each for Joe Collins and Kobe Gregory as well as a hat-trick for Jack Walker.

Squires Gate Titans gave a good account of themelves against Poulton FC, who proved too strong and claimed victory thanks to Nico Cobb, Sol Mattatia, Jake Merrick, Conna Smith, Reece Horan Theo Mihell.

FC Rangers managed to sneak the win in a very tight match with Kirkham Juniors, winning 5-4; a full report is on pages 24-25.

At Under-18s level, there was a tight match between FC Rangers and Staining JFC, who broke the deadlock with a single goal.

At Common Edge, Foxhall Hoops and Kirkham JFC had great game which doesn’t reflect in the scoreline of 8-1 to Foxhall. Kirkham’s goal came from Will Carter.

Thornton Cleveleys Blacks 2 YMCA Under-12 0

YMCA were left desperately disappointed not to take anything from this game at Thornton last Saturday.

With heavy rain falling throughout, conditions were very unpleasant but YMCA adapted well and were on top throughout the first half without converting their numerous chances into goals.

As the heavy rain persisted the pitch continued to become heavier after the restart but YMCA remained on the offensive.

However, they again failed to cash in on their chances and they paid the price with Thornton scoring twice in the closing minutes to claim victory.

YMCA Under-16 2

BJFF Blades 3

YMCA started this game brightly at Seafield Road last Sunday and took a 15th minute lead through the impressive Olly Fishwick.

They were on top throughout the rest of the half playing some very attractive football but were unable to add to their total as it remained 1-0 at the interval.

It was the visitors who started well in the second half and shocked YMCA by netting two goals in the first eight minutes to go 2-1 up.

As the game entered its closing stages,h YMCA found an equaliser when the Curt Roskell made a great run down the left and crossed to the far post where Fishwick fired home his second.

Just as it looked like both teams would take a point apiece, Blades snatched a winner just a minute from time.

YMCA Under-14 Girls 3

Lostock Hall 3

YMCA had to settle for a point in a thoroughly entertaining game at Seafield Road.

Going into the game without their injured regular goalkeeper, Madison Lucas and Georgia Norman were both tremendous throughout and deserve great credit for stepping into the breach when called upon.

YMCA started the game brightly and took the lead when Annabelle Jackson’s cross from the right broke to Saisha Bracken.

Her shot hit the post but Isabelle Kells was on hand to fire home the rebound.

The visitors were always dangerous on the break and they equalised when a corner went directly into the goal.

YMCA, though, continued to press and Jackson, who was a menace throughout, saw a shot rebound off the post with Kells again on hand to finish and give them a 2-1 lead at the interval.

After the restart Lostock Hall caught YMCA on the break to equalise once again.

However, YMCA went back in front as captain Ellie McNally found Jackson on the right wing.

After a great piece of trickery, she saw a sweet strike find the top corner to put YMCA 3-2 ahead.

YMCA continued to press hard with a great save denying McNally but, with seconds remaining, they failed to deal with a corner and the visitors grabbed yet another equaliser.