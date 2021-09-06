Fylde Women 3 Hull City 0: Unbeaten start continues for league leaders on return home to Kellamergh Park

Drinks breaks were required midway through each half but Fylde were too hot for the winless Tigers to handle as they returned to the top of FA Women's National Northern Premier Division.

Playing at their Wesham home for the first time this season, Fylde scored twice in the opening 17 minutes and were always in control as they stretched their unbeaten start to five games.

Faye McCoy doubles Fylde's lead against Hull from the penalty spot

A scramble from a corner resulted in the opener from Emily Hollinshead in the ninth minute and Fylde never looked back.

Laura Merrin headed wide from Faye McCoy's cross but Fylde soon doubled their lead, when McCoy netted a penalty won by Alex Taylor.

The one-way traffic continued as Jess Holbrook's shot was deflected wide and Merrin drove a free-kick wide of the target.

Holbrook went close to converting Sasha Rowe's cross on the stroke of half-time and Hannah Forster fired over in stoppage time.

Fylde keeper Khiara Keating had her first save to make three minutes into the second half but normal service was quickly resumed as McCoy shot wide from another Rowe cross.

The second half became a little frustrating for Fylde as Amy Hughes' effort rebounded off the bar on 56 minutes and Merrin's free-kick was headed wide by McCoy 10 minutes later.

McCoy again shot wide on 76 minutes but Fylde scored their much-deserved third seconds later, Rowe bursting clear to fire home.

Keating made a fine save from a free-kick six minutes from time to ensure her fourth clean sheet in five games and Forster almost had the final say at the other end, going close from another excellent Merrin delivery.

With 13 points from a possible 15, Fylde top the table again on goal difference from Wolves, who inflicted a first defeat of the season on former leaders Nottingham Forest. Forest are Fylde's next league opponents on September 26.

Amy Hughes said of the win: “I think we can play a little better but overall we worked hard and got some goals.”

Fylde: Keating, Taylor, Forster, Fuller, Holbrook, Hollinshead, Merrin, Rowe, Fryer, Hughes, McCoy, Subs: Smith, Young, Bartley, Pottinger, Whitaker