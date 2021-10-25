Fylde Women 4 Sheffield FC Women 1: Hat-trick for Hollinshead in first 21 minutes

The victory lifted the Coasters to second place in their first FA Women's National Northern Premier League fixture for three weeks.

Their last match had also been against Sheffield in the League Cup a fortnight ago, when they won 5-2 in South Yorkshire, and Fylde were so fast out of the blocks on Sunday they seemed sure to match that tally.

Fylde Women in a team huddle ahead of kick-off against Sheffield FC Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

Hollinshead gave them the lead after only nine minutes with a shot from the edge of the box, then added her second four minutes later with a thunderbolt of a strike.

Fylde's debutant keeper Ellie Etheridge had to wait 17 minutes for her first touch, coming out confidently to collect the ball.

Hollinshead soon completed her hat-trick in style, converting a cross from the left.

Jodie Redgrave had a shot saved before Etheridge was forced to make her first saved with a minimum of fuss.

Amy Hughes shot agonisingly wide and Mel Bartley's header was deflected against the crossbar as Fylde threatened to score more.

Hollinshead was denied a fourth before half-time when a shot which looked bound for the top corner was well saved, then Bartley's saw her swerving shot saved.

The pattern continued after the half-time break as Redgrave headed wide but the visitors were next on the scoresheet, Brooke Smith finding the target with a free-kick on 58 minutes.

Determined to add to their tally, Fylde fired in a series of efforts on goal, the keeper again denying Bartley.

Hannah Forster's shot was deflected wide as Fylde used all five substitutes in the closing quarter of the game.

And it was one of those subs who added the final goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Bethany Donoghue turning the ball in from close range.

The win lifts Fylde above Derby and Huddersfield, while closing the gap on leaders Wolves to four points. The Coasters also have a game in hand.

Fylde team: Etheridge, Taylor (Young 89), Forster Fuller, Holbrook, Hollinshead, Merrin, Redgrave (Fryer 72), Rowe (Donoghue 70), Bartley (Mortimer 69), Hughes (Whitaker 78).