Fylde Women 4 West Bromwich Albion 0: Redgrave double seals a dream start

Kim Turner and Danielle Young's side carried on where they left off, scoring all their goals in the second half in a dominant display against the Baggies.

Fylde quickly made themselves at home at Mill Farm following issues with vandalism at their Kellamergh Park base in Warton.

Jodie Redgrave scores the first of her two goals from the penalty spot Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

In a first half disrupted by injury to visiting player Evie Gallop, Emily Hollinshead twice went close for Fylde, while Amy Hughes headed just wide from Hannah Fryer's cross.

The deadlock was deservedly broken on 54 minutes, when Laura Merrin's free-kick was headed home by Jenna Carroll at the far post.

It started a goal rush of three in 10 minutes, Bethany Donoghue taking Jess Holbrook's pass to fire into the bottom corner from the edge of the area just before the hour.

Hughes tested the keeper before Donoghue was brought down for a penalty calmly converted by Jodie Redgrave.

Redgrave's second on 88 minutes, following a one-two with Holbrook, sealed a splendid victory for Fylde, who visit Stoke this Sunday.