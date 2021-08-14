Fylde Women aim to build on success of 2020/21 in season-opener against West Bromwich Albion

Even so, after an excellent pre-season, joint-manager Kim Turner and her side are ready to continue the success story which saw them soar to second place before the Women’s National League Northern Premier Division was curtailed by Covid after Christmas.

The build-up has been blighted, however, by the spate of vandalism at their Kellamergh Park base in Warton, which means they start their season at Mill Farm Stadium against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday (2pm).

Fylde Women are determined to build on their achievements of last year in the National League

Fylde defeated Everton there 3-1 in last weekend’s warm-up game and so Turner and fellow boss Danielle Young embark on their second season at the helm on the most positive of notes.

Sunday’s match brings together the teams standing second and third when the last campaign was scrapped, and Turner is raring to go.

She told The Gazette: “It’s so exciting and this will be a good test to start with against a side we didn’t get to play last season.

“Both teams have added players so it should be a really interesting game in a great stadium.

“They are getting security down at Kellamergh Park and will get everything cleared up, and until then we will play at Mill Farm.

“It hasn’t affected our preparations too much but it has affected the club, who have been really supportive.

“We had a fantastic pre-season and were unbeaten. We had planned to start with a game against Liverpool, which was cancelled because of Covid in their camp, but instead we got Everton to finish with.

“That win was a reward for our hard work because we have ramped it up in training. We do expect a lot in terms of performance and effort levels, and the girls have high standards for themselves.”

New arrivals for the coming campaign are Jodie Mortimer, a central midfielder from Liverpool Feds, former Stoke forward Amy Hughes and Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating.

The 17-year-old Keating is an England Under-19s keeper on loan from City, where she has a professional contract.

And Turner’s team is developing off the field as well, as she explains: “The players have demanded more from us as a coaching group and we’ve delivered for them.

“I’ve started my A licence and Dan will be taking her coaching badges this year. We’re also looking for another coach and an analyst to grow the backroom staff.

“We lost a couple of players but have brought in three new signings and the squad is definitely stronger. We believe everyone is capable of being in the starting XI.”

The league will operate with 13 teams this season, following the promotion of Brighouse and Wolves, though most of the opposition will be familiar to Fylde.

“There was no pressure on us last year. This time there is a tiny bit because the players have set the standards,” added Turner.

“The pressure is really just what the girls put on themselves because absolutely we want to do as well as last season if not better.”