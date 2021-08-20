Fylde Women hope to build on a perfect opening day of the season

Turner’s side launched their campaign with a 4-0 home victory over West Bromwich Albion, scoring all their goals in the second half, including two in five minutes late on from Jodie Redgrave.

Joint-manager Turner told The Gazette: “We could not have hoped for a better start. I think there were a few first-game nerves in the first half because we didn’t really know what to expect from West Brom and we missed a few chances.

“But we had a discussion at half-time and asked if we’d seen anything to fear in the opposition. The answer was no and we released the shackles. It was an excellent performance.”

Jodie Redgrave scored twice in Fylde’s victory Picture: Fylde Women

The game was played at Mill Farm Stadium as the team’s Kellamergh Park base undergoes repairs following a spate of vandalism.

Turner added: “It was brilliant to be at Mill Farm and the girls love playing at the stadium. The facilities are great and with the crowd back the girls really lapped it up. The fans really got behind us.”

They will be back at Mill Farm on Wednesday to face Burnley, aiming to avenge last season’s FA Cup defeat.

The Clarets also started the new campaign with a 4-0 success over Sheffield on Sunday.

First is the visit to the Potteries to meet a Stoke side Fylde did not come up against in the curtailed 2020/21 campaign.

Turner added: “Yes, they haven’t played yet but we feel they will be like West Brom, well organised and with good shape. But we have talented players and we have the quality to deal with that.”

As for their Warton home, Turner provided an update: “Kellamergh is going through a refurb. It’s being cleaned up and fixed and hopefully we’ll be able to go back in three or four weeks.”