Fylde youth football round-up: Blackpool and District League and girls' matches

In the Blackpool and District Youth Football League a few matches managed to survive the weather this weekend.

Wyre were hoping to continue in their winning ways from last week but, unfortunately, Poulton proved too strong and claimed the three points by way of a 2-0 win.

The goals for Poulton came from Thomas Powl and Kobe Moore and kept them in third place in the division, just behind the top two.

The Under-14s’ division featured the battle of the Rangers where FC Rangers Blues took on FC Rangers at Boundary Park.

This was a good competitive match which saw both sides have plenty of chances.

In the end the Blues managed to pull ahead and took the game 8-2, which moved them up to equal second place in their division.

Scorers for FC Rangers were Carl Wallace and Thomas Swarbrick.

Squires Gate Reds played Lytham Juniors Blues and the Reds just proved too strong for the Blues winning 5-0; see pages 24-25 for more details.

In the Under-18s’ division there was a tight match between Blackpool Rangers and AFC Blackpool.

AFC just managed to take the win, 3-1, which moved them back to the top spot.

The Rangers goal courtesy of a great strike by Jordan Caine.

Staining Juniors won 13-0 in their match against FC Rangers.

YMCA’s Under-14 Girls produced an excellent performance to beat Euxton 5-2 in windy conditions last Sunday.

They deservedly took the lead when Annabelle Jackson lobbed the ball into the area to Honey Griffith, who made no mistake.

YMCA soon doubled their lead after more good play led to Saisha Bracken netting with a sweet strike from outside the box.

They continued to press, making it difficult for Euxton to get a foothold into the game and it became 3-0 when Ellie McNally’s cross from the left found Jackson, who took two touches before smartly netting with a shot inside the post.

With YMCA well on top, a corner from Yasmine Menezes caused havoc in the visitors’ defence and Isabelle Kells was on hand to finish and make it 4-0.

Euxton did manage to pull a goal back just before half-time to trail 4-1 at the interval, after which they began to get more into the game.

They put YMCA under sustained pressure but goalkeeper Olivia Neal was outstanding despite sustaining a knee injury in the first half.

Kells, who had proved a nuisance to the Euxton defence throughout the game, played a key part in the fifth.

It was her pressure that forced a mistake from a visiting defender and she found Jackson, who again finished with aplomb.

Euxton did manage to make their second-half pressure count by scoring again with 10 minutes remaining but YMCA continued to battle hard and deservedly claimed the three points.

Lara Pilling, Georgia Norman, Madison Lucas and Phoebe Davies were all notable in what was an impressive YMCA performance.

Blackpool FC Girls Under-13s won a place in the Lancashire FA County Cup final as they came from a goal behind to claim victory against Bury Boys and Girls Whites.

Bury took the lead late in the first half when a cross was met by a great first-time shot.

Abigail Porter levelled for Blackpool early in the second half with an excellent run and powerful left-footed shot.

Alice O’Brien then scored Blackpool’s winner with a free-kick on the edge of the box after spotting a gap to the side of the Bury wall.