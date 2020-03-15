Ian Evatt expresses 'shock' at National League playing on and fellow Blackpool great Charlie Adam agrees

Barrow boss Ian Evatt is among those to have spoken out strongly against the National League’s decision to play on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old’s statement that he was “shocked” by the ruling was endorsed by his former Blackpool team-mate Charlie Adam.

The Vanarama National League has chosen to continue its fixture programme despite the four higher tiers in the English game calling off all games for at least three weeks. Six National League fixtures went ahead on Saturday, including AFC Fylde’s victory over Aldershot Town at Mill Farm.

League leaders Barrow, managed by former Pool defender Evatt, saw their game postponed because a player from visitors Wrexham was in self-isolation.

Evatt, a member of the legendary Blackpool side promoted to the Premier League a decade ago, tweeted: “As a human, as a man and as a manager, I’m shocked by the National League’s decision to continue with the league fixtures.

“This is not a time for sport. This is a time to stick together and protect your loved ones. Football will come again. Stay safe everyone.”

Evatt’s former Blackpool team-mate Charlie Adam, now with Reading, replied: “Couldn’t agree more. Shut every league down.”

In all 23 of Saturday’s 33 matches across the three divisions of the National League went ahead.

Eastleigh manager Ben Strevens accused the National League of greed and said there was “no way whatsoever” matches should have gone ahead.

Saturday’s clash between Notts County and Eastleigh became the biggest game in England. There were 4,942 in attendance as the hosts won 4-0.

Strevens said: “The reason National League games went ahead and the EFL and Premier League games didn’t is because whoever sits on the board of the National League cared about money, simple as that. It’s not only players – because they’re young, fit athletes. It’s nothing to do with that – it’s the supporters who come here and we’ve got a kitman who is an old boy.

“I looked around today and there’s stewards that are older. They’re the ones most at risk from this virus.

“There’s no way whatsoever these games should have been played.”

National League chief executive Michael Tattersall said: “It’s not really a time for having an argument, it’s a time for reflecting on what’s happening in our society.”

The league has since issued a statement thanking all clubs involved for their efforts in staging fixtures.