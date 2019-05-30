James Hardy reveals AFC Fylde exit

Forward James Hardy has announced he is leaving AFC Fylde.

The club is yet to release a retained list but the 23-year-old pre-empted that by tweeting: “Big thanks to everyone @AFCFylde for the past three and half years.

“I have met some great lads and have some great memories. Wish everybody at the club best of luck in the future! Now looking forward to the next challenge.”

Town appear to have signed a natural replacement with the arrival of Matty Kosylo from Halifax Town, where Hardy had a loan spell last season.

Hardy, who joined Fylde from Manchester City in October 2015, was named England C player of the season for 2018/19 but struggled to hold down a place in the Fylde side last season.

He made 43 National League appearances for the Coasters over the past two seasons, though his 2017-18 season was disrupted by injury.

Hardy ended his Fylde career with a substitute’s appearance at Wembley in the play-off final defeat by Salford City, though he remained on the bench for the following weekend’s FA Trophy triumph over Leyton Orient.