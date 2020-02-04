Jim Bentley: AFC Fylde doing everything right except one vital thing

Jim Bentley says there isn’t much his AFC Fylde side are doing wrong other than one key component – putting the ball in the back of the net.

It comes after the Coasters were punished yet again for their wastefulness in front of goal in their 2-1 defeat to Boreham Wood at the weekend.

The result keeps them in trouble at the wrong end of the National League table, where Bentley’s side are six points adrift of safety having failed to win in the league since November 26.

“I can’t compliment the lads enough with the way they go about their job in training, the way they’re taking on board information and the way they’re competing,” Bentley said.

“I don’t think we can do much more but the only thing that is lacking is that killer touch.

“We could have easily had two or three, we’ve had a goal disallowed for a foul which looked a little bit dubious. We had other opportunities, ones cleared off the line and shots going past the post.

“Nick Haughton has a great chance at the back stick which goes over the bar and from the restart they go down the other end and score.

“First half, they had two corners, one shot and the goal. At the other end, we deservedly got ourselves back on level terms.

“But it sums us up that we had some great play and got into some good areas but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“We talked about staying positive and to carry on doing what we were doing in the first half where we created plenty of chances.

“But we keep saying the same thing and that’s the disappointment. We’ve had enough chances to win a couple of games, not just this one.

“We get done on a sucker punch when someone’s man gets away and Sam Hornby will probably hold his hands up and admit he should probably do better with it.

“But he’s been superb for us since he’s come in. He’s a young lad learning his trade. For all the good things he does he’s going to make a mistake every now and then.

“I can understand the frustration among those at the back because you’re looking forward and seeing chance after chance being missed. The pressure then cranks up on the people at the back but we have to make sure we keep the goals out.

“It’s quite alarming because I don’t think there’s much more we can do, other than putting the ball in the back of the net.”