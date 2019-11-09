Jim Bentley bids to bring the best out of Danny Rowe at AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley is keen to get his talisman striker Danny Rowe back among the goals regularly as the Coasters prepare to visit Nantwich Town in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Fylde’s number nine scored 27 times last season, including a sublime free-kick winner in the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

So far this campaign Rowe has only seven, with three of those coming in the previous round of the FA Cup against Peterborough Sports, and new boss Bentley wants more from him and also from those around him.

The Coasters boss said: “From the outside looking in, everyone knows he’s got a fantastic goals record.

“I think he’s been here six years and he’s scored plenty of goals. It’s important for me coming to the club to get the best out of him.

“He is the focal point of the team, he is the goalscorer. If that dries up it’s about ensuring we get goals from other areas.

“(Jordan) Williams has got a few, (Dan) Bradley has got a few and it’s important that everyone plays their part in the team.

“What we don’t want is to just be reliant on Danny Rowe’s goals, but if we can get people chipping in with goals and get Danny back to where he was, it would be a nice cocktail moving forward. It would show that we’ve got goals in the side.

“For whatever reason, Danny hasn’t got going this season by his standards, so it’s about speaking to him and seeing what he needs to get him firing.

“We are a bit light at that top end, if I’m being perfectly honest.

“We’ve got Kurt Willoughby, who’s due an (hernia) operation, so it will be a few weeks until he’s back.

“So we are quite reliant on Danny leading the line and chipping in with goals so it’s important to give him the support he needs and do what he needs to make sure he’s back firing.

“If we can do that, then great. But it’s also about the players around him – if they can chip in as well and contribute we can be a force.”

Bentley prides himself on being a good man-manager but he’s still getting to know his squad.

He said: “Danny’s a little bit different. That’s one of the interesting things about coming into a new club – you have the loud ones, the quiet ones, the one who need a tickle, the ones that need a kick up the backside.

“Over time we’re a good judge of character, myself and Kenny (assistant Mc Kenna), and we’re looking to do to get the most out of players.”