Jim Bentley condemns AFC Fylde’s ‘disgraceful’ display at Dover Athletic

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley issued a withering verdict on his players’ performance as they lost 5-1 at Dover Athletic.

Having taken an early lead through Tom Walker’s penalty, the Coasters trailed at half-time before three goals in the final quarter-hour gave the hosts a comprehensive win.

“It was a disgraceful performance if I’m being perfectly honest,” Bentley said after the game.

“So far, since we’ve been at the club, we’ve been competitive and have been right in every game – and I didn’t see that coming today.

“If it’s a case of formation and picking the team, then of course, I’ll hold my hands up as the manager.

“But for me it came down to decision making, and all things that could go wrong went wrong today.

“All I can do on behalf of the staff and the players is apologise to the fans who travelled all this way and were superb throughout, as it was a horror show.”