Jim Bentley contemplates transfer market move to solve AFC Fylde’s scoring struggles

Jim Bentley has not ruled out dipping into the transfer market to solve AFC Fylde’s “Achilles heel” – their struggles in front of goal.

The Coasters were again made to pay for their wastefulness when they failed to capitalise on taking the lead in their 2-1 defeat to Stockport County on Saturday.

It has been a recurring theme this season for Fylde, who continue to create plenty of chances only to squander too many.

It leaves the Mill Farm outfit, who have only scored 33 times in 27 games this season, just one position and one point above the relegation zone.

“When you look at it, it’s a not a game we deserved to lose,” Bentley said of Fylde’s defeat to Stockport.

“We probably should have had a few more goals than we ended up with, but that’s our Achilles heel at the minute.

“We’re not taking our chances and we’ve switched off from one moment which has given them the opportunity to get back in the game.

“I’m massively disappointed to lose the game. We should be doing better but we’re learning all the time.

“We’ve got to be a bit more ruthless because on another day we could have put them to bed by going 2 or 3-0 ahead.

“We didn’t do it, so credit to them. They kept going and kept plugging away and got the goals to win them the game.

“We’ve got to take it on the chin but we must learn and learn quickly.”

Ideally Bentley admits he’d like the improvements in the forward area to come from those already sitting in Fylde’s dressing room.

But the former Morecambe man says new additions can’t be ruled out if scoring goals continues to be a problem.

Bentley added: “Do we need to bring in one or two to freshen up that area? Maybe.

“We’ve been looking at all areas of the pitch because we want to improve. That can come from within the building as we’ve given people the opportunities and we’ve been fair with them. We want them to do well.

“But my job as a manager is to make sure when these opportunities do come our way we have someone who can put the ball away on a regular basis.

“We shouldn’t have lost the game against Stockport and I’ve said similar things about other recent games.

“We’re creating chances but we can’t just keeping saying ‘it will turn’, we’ve got to make it happen.”

Fylde return to action on New Year’s Day when they host table-topping Barrow in their return fixture from Boxing Day, which ended 1-1 at Holker Street.