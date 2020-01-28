Jim Bentley keeps the faith in AFC Fylde squad

Jim Bentley has every faith that AFC Fylde’s players and staff can turn their season around despite being in the National League relegation zone.

The Coasters drew 1-1 with Chesterfield on Saturday but came away bemoaning their failure to win.

It was a familiar feeling for Bentley, who believes his side has been in a similar situation on many occasions.

He said: “I have 100 per cent belief in the players and the staff, speaking to them in there after the game.

“I’m not going to go through all the games that we’ve played but the majority of the games, if we could have put the ball in the back of the net, we’ve been a threat in every game.

“That was exactly the same case today and I’m sure it’ll be the same case throughout February because we are a capable outfit.

“It’s just making sure we all stick together, we keep that spirit and all continue to work hard.

“It’s not a nice position that we find ourselves in but it is what it is. Only us can get us out of it.”

Finding the back of the net is key for Bentley, who had previously shored up the defensive side of the Coasters’ game.

He has made signings in the forward area this month, bringing in Tom Walker from Salford City and Jamie Proctor on loan from Rotherham United, although Danny Rowe left for Oldham Athletic.

“It’s a very tight league,” said Bentley.

“We’ve proven so far that we can mix it. We’ve played some good football at times. We can be good on the counter-attack.

“Some of our counter-attacking football has been superb. We can be good on set-plays and we are creating chances.

“As long as you’re creating chances, by the law of averages it should change for us and we’ll get the ball in the back of the net on more regular occasions than we are and we will win more games of football.

“We were quite offensive with Tom Walker, Nick Haughton, bringing Yeatesy (Mark Yeates) on. It was (Jamie) Proctor’s first game and Jordan Williams is in form.

“We went to try and win the game, and if we take 10 per cent of the chances that we created today, then we do win the game.

“We got into the right areas and it’s just getting the final touch right.

“I’m looking forward to February and roll on the next game.”