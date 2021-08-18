Jim Bentley looks forward to AFC Fylde fans' homecoming after winning start at Guiseley

Boston United are the visitors for Fylde's first home league game in front of supporters for more than 17 months and the Coasters already have three points in the bag.

Manager Bentley said of the 4-2 opening-day win in Leeds: "Guiseley has been a bit of a bogey ground and we had a sticky spell travelling to the game with the M62 being closed, but you have to ride out the adversity and make sure you are professional, and the lads were.

Nick Haughton scores from the penalty spot - one of AFC Fylde's four goals at Guiseley on Saturday

"It was a superb perofrmance from certain players, the likes of Nick Haughton and Ben Tollitt with two goals each.

"Ben was excellent and caused no end of problems. The back two were solid and had to get their head on things against players who were up to a foot bigger than them.

" I'm a little disappointed to concede two but a win's a win. It was really important to get the first win under our belt and it leads us into our first home game

"It was all hands to the pumps to keep them out in the first five or 10 minutes, with their set-plays and long throws, but we're going to have those kind of games this season. From the first bit of quality we put together we scored and it was nice to see the celebrations behind the goal."

And Bentley stressed that the bond with the supporters is what the game is all about.

He added: "The fans getting behind us was really really good because it's been a long time since we've seen them.

"And even more so we look forward to them getting behind us at home because we want to be successful and give the community a team to be proud of. Let's enjoy the journey together.

"It's important for the players to have a good spirit and togetherness, which you don't always get, and that will take us through the season.

But it's important that we have that relationship with the fans as well. They put their effort in to get here and it's important to applaud them and shake as many hands as you can.

"It's important we give everything for the shirt, and if we do that we'll have a good relationship with the fans and community in what is a big season for us."