Jim Bentley says AFC Fylde will go on the attack at Warrington

Jim Bentley’s side have tested their defensive progress in three Mill Farm matches against EFL opposition this month, losing 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and most recently Rochdale.

And with games away to Northern Premier League clubs Warrington Rylands tomorrow and Bamber Bridge on Tuesday, manager Bentley says it’s time to go on the attack.

Jack Sampson is crowded out by Rochdale but Fylde hope to find more space to attack at Warrington Rylands

The Coasters boss explained: “We’ve worked a lot on defensive stuff, knowing that we were going to come up against three clubs from higher up the pyramid. They are the type of games where the likelihood is you’re going to have less possession.

“This week is all geared up to our offensive play – our attacking patterns, our shape, working on end product and goalscoring opportunities.

“We had no midweek game, which is how we planned it as we look forward to games against lesser opposition, when hopefully we’ll have a little bit more of the possession, like in the game at Cefn Druids (a 5-1 victory in Wales).”

It’s a sign of the standards Bentley sets that he isn’t satisfied with those narrow losses to three EFL clubs.

He added: “There’s room for improvement in all areas. We haven’t scored at home in three games. Were there opportunities and did we play some good stuff? Yes. But did we lack a cutting edge? Yes.

“But we haven’t really touched on that in training, so in the three weeks before the start of the season we’ll turn up the gas and fine-tune that.

”Pre-season games can’t just be about rocking up, playing superbly and scoring four of five goals. Because when you come to the first game at Guiseley on August 14, you are away from home and will have to absorb pressure at times.

“But we do expect a little bit more and the management team have to drive the standards to make sure we get better. We’re still looking to do some business in certain areas and a couple of new faces coming in gives the group a lift.

“We have to make sure we have a good week in training, with plenty of attacking phases, and a good workout against Warrington Rylands.

“Hopefully we will go into the final three pre-season games fizzing, creating more opportunities and scoring more goals.”

Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at Warrington Rylands is a late addition to Fylde’s pre-season programme. Coasters supporters will be welcome to a match which is the focal point of the Gorsey Lane outfit’s ‘club day’.

There is no fixed admission charge, with spectators invited to ‘pay what you think’ at an event to promote the club and community.

Fylde visit Bamber Bridge for a 7.30pm kick-off next Tuesday, then complete their pre-season schedule at home to FC Halifax Town on Saturday, August 7 (3pm) before the National League North season gets under way seven days later.

