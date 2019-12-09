Jim Bentley: The worst half AFC Fylde have played since I've been here

Jim Bentley branded Fylde's first-half display at Barnet the worst since he took charge of the club.

The Coasters' run of three successive wins and clean sheets was halted by a 2-1 defeat in the capital, where Simeon Akinola scored the Bees' stoppage-time winner.

And manager Bentley admitted afterwards: “Overall I don’t think we were good enough today.

“We weren’t tight enough to them and then when we did get the ball we weren’t passing it well enough.

“There were always going to be trade-off with formations, and going away to a team that won last time and put in a very good performance (beating Ebbsfleet 5-2). They got on top of us early doors and it was all hands to the pump.”

“In training they’ve been sharp, together and competitive, but they haven’t taken these into the performance today.

“It’s been our worst half-performance since I’ve been at the club (in the first half) and we were lucky only to be 1-0 at half-time.

“It’s not good enough by our standards and what we have been doing recently."

Fylde don't have to wait long for an opportunity to right their wrongs as they face another London club, Sutton United, at Mill Farm on Tuesday night.

Fylde’s FA Cup tie away to Sheffield United will kick-off at 2.01pm on Sunday, January 5. All third-round ties are to begin a minute after the customary start time to allow for a moment’s reflection on mental health issues.