Kingstonian add to busy away schedule but Fylde boss Jim Bentley isn't complaining

Manager Jim Bentley is getting used to travelling with AFC Fylde and will break new ground again when his charges visit Greater London club Kingstonian in the second round of the FA Cup at the end of the month.

READ MORE: Bentley thrives on positive vibes at Fylde

Coasters boss Bentley was happy to see his side drawn against the Isthmian League club from Kingston-upon-Thames but is under no illusions that it will be a straightforward passage to round three.

The immediate priority is Bentley’s first trip to Solihull Moors this Saturday as part of a tiring travelling schedule which has seen two of his first three Fylde games away from home and now four of the next five. As things stand, the Coasters are due to play at Mill Farm only once in the next five weeks.

Kingstonian were 4-0 winners at Macclesfield Town in the last round, helped by a large number of the Silkmen’s players being on strike.

The K’s groundshare with Corinthian-Casuals at King George’s Field in Tolworth and play two tiers below Fylde in the Isthmian Premier, the equivalent southern level to Fylde’s first-round opponents Nantwich Town of the Northern Premier League.

Bentley said: “We’d rather have been at home but we’re pleased with that one. We’ll pay the respect to any team we come up against. It’s a big game for both clubs but it’s winnable and one to look forward to.

“When you look at some of the teams that were coming out, we were saying, ‘Not that one!’ So overall it’s positive.”

Before their convincing win at Moss Rose, Kingstonian won away in the final qualifying round to another higher-ranked club, Dartford of National League South, so they will be full of confidence.

Bentley added: “Any game is tough in the FA Cup. There will always be upsets, that’s why we love it.

“We’ll be favourites going into the game as we play higher up the pyramid, so we’ll do our homework on them and assess them in the league.

“This competition throws up stories every year but we need to make sure we go about our business in the right manner, do a professional job and can then get into the hat for the third round.”

The tie will take place over the weekend of November 29-December 1, though a date is yet to be finalised.