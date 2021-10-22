Luke Burke progress boosts AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley ahead of Farsley Celtic trip

Burke's ongoing absence and last week's return of Dan Pike to Blackburn Rovers after his loan month left the Coasters without a specialist right-back in their senior squad.

But Bentley told The Gazette this is becoming less of a concern. He said: “Luke is running again and isn't far away, which you have to take into consideration when you look to bring someone in.

“It's something we've still been working on but it's quality you are looking for and we certainly don't want to bring someone in for the sake of it. Danny Philliskirk played there last week and was superb.”

An injury to Pike prevented Fylde from looking to extend his loan, though the teenager impressed in his four games for the club and boss Bentley revealed he could be invited back before long.

“It's a conversation we can have,” the manager added. “He enjoyed it here, playing week in and week out, and the timing of his injury was unfortunate.”

Bentley takes his AFC Fylde side to Farsley Celtic tomorrow aiming to stretch their unbeaten start to the National League North season to 10 games.

While Fylde sit pretty at the top of the table after seven wins and two draws, their West Yorkshire hosts are struggling. After a reasonable start, Farsley have lost four of their last five league games, conceding 15 goals in those four defeats.

But Bentley says any club that can boast former EFL strikers James Hanson and Jimmy Spencer in its ranks must be respected.

He added: “Those two can cause you problems and we have to guard against that but we know we have more than enough in our locker to score goals against them.

“At the moment we are playing well, creating loads of opportunities but not scoring enough goals to make games comfortable, and that responsibility is shared throughout the team.

“But the good thing is that we are creating chances and we are winning games, and we know there's more to come.”