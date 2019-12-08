MAN v FAT Football: Blackpool take on Preston to promote weight-loss leagues

Blackpool v Preston derbies may be off the EFL agenda at the moment but the traditional rivals will clash on the football pitch on Monday night at Blackpool Sports Centre.

The teams concerned will represent the Blackpool and Preston MAN v FAT Leagues and will play a series of six-a-side friendly games to promote their fast-developing competition.

MAN v FAT Football, a competition exclusively for overweight men who want to lose weight, was launched in 2015 and now operates 62 league across the UK, with around 4,000 players presently involved, and a further three leagues in Australia.

The goal is to expand to 90 leagues by the middle of next year, with teams from around the country getting together for national festivals.

Players are rewarded not just for winning games but also for losing weight, with weekly weight loss counting towards each team’s goals.

MAN v FAT Football is the first weight loss scheme to be officially endorsed by the FA, with backing from Sport England, the National Lottery, local authorities and football clubs.

Monday’s event from 7-9pm at the Stanley Park venue provides an opportunity for people to get involved, find out about the competition, and to meet MAN v FAT’s new regional manager Tim Shirley and head of marketing Matt Hudson.

For more information visit https://www.manvfatfootball.org/blackpool