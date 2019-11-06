Matty Kosylo: New mindset at AFC Fylde since change of boss

Matty Kosylo believes the recent managerial change has seen a shift in mentality at AFC Fylde.

READ MORE: Ex-Fylde boss Challinor to take charge at Hartlepool

The Coasters are currently enjoying a four-game unbeaten run, a streak that came on the back of four straight defeats.

That run saw long-serving boss Dave Challinor axed, with caretaker bosses John Hills and Brett Ormerod being brought in to oversee back-to-back victories.

Jim Bentley took the reins last week, bringing an end to 17 years at fellow Lancashire side Morecambe.

The new boss has drawn his first two games in charge, the second a goalless stalemate at home to Dover Athletic on Saturday.

While Kosylo feels the Coasters were the better side that Mill Farm encounter, he believes they could quite easily have lost that game had it taken place earlier in the season.

“I think there’s been a bit of a mentality shift,” said the forward, who joined Fylde from FC Halifax Town in the summer.

“Three or four weeks ago we might have lost that game despite being on top.

“The lads in the dressing room agreed it was two points dropped on Saturday. We had the more clear-cut chances throughout the game but we’ve also spoken about the positives.

“Monty (James Montgomery) pulled off a great save, which two or three weeks ago might have gone in and our heads might have dropped.

“We will take the positives from it and move on to the next game.

“We will keep pushing and we will keep creating chances. We know it will come and soon the floodgates will open.”

Bentley is currently enjoying his first free week with the players, having been thrust into a midweek game at Maidenhead United the day after taking the job.

Despite the lack of time on the training pitch, Kosylo says he and his team-mates are enjoying the new vibe at Mill Farm.

He said of Bentley: “He’s not had major chance to get his teeth stuck into things yet and he’s said that himself.

“We’ve only had a few sessions but they’ve been good, so the spirits have been lively and the intensity has been there.

“The atmosphere is good and none of us can complain really.”

It’s been a hit and miss campaign for Kosylo, who served a six-game suspension for spitting, but the 27-year-old is confident he will soon click into gear.

He added: “I don’t feel like I’ve had a great start since I’ve signed but I’m hoping to pick up now.

“I feel as though I’ve done okay in the last few games, when I’ve had starts.

“The manager has come in and showed a bit of faith in me by keeping me in the team.

“I should have done better with my chance (on Saturday). I cut away from the defender and it was a poor finish – I should hit the target, minimum.”

Kosylo has special reason to look forward to Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie away to Nantwich Town, having played for the Northern Premier League club for three years prior to his move to Halifax.

He said: “On the day of the draw I called it – but I said we’d get them at home.

“It will be nice to go back. I had a good time there, building myself back up and back to where I thought I should have been.

“It’s a really family-orientated club and it will be good to see a few old faces.

“But we’re going there for the win.”