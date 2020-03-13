Midweek win has transformed the AFC Fylde camp going into Aldershot Town clash

Jim Bentley has noticed a difference already in his AFC Fylde squad ahead of their game against Aldershot Town tomorrow.

The Coasters picked up their first win since November in midweek, beating Dagenham and Redbridge 2-1.

Although morale and spirit in the group at Mill Farm has never been an issue to the 43-year-old, he can see a change.

Bentley said: “You can see the lift it’s had from the journey home.

“We came home on Wednesday and you could see from the game and what players are saying, sometimes it is a moment that changes things.

“Who’s to say that the moment that changed things was not the 0-0 draw on Saturday (against Solihull Moors)?

“We all want three points and sometimes you can go away and think ‘it’s only a point and we needed three’. We got a clean sheet, we got a point and it might have set us up for Tuesday.

“You could sense in the players that they really enjoyed it.”

Fylde don’t have too much in the way of injury concerns as they look to continue the momentum of a draw and a win in the past week.

Bentley admits his players are having to grit their teeth a bit, though.

He said: “There are a few bumps and bruises as always, we have a few underlying issues at the minute without going too much in depth.

“There are probably one or two who might require a bit of surgery at the end of the season if we can get them through until then.

“They’re battling through the pain barrier, everyone is willing to give it their absolute all.

“There is a good spirit amongst them, they’re getting on with the job in hand.

“We’re embracing every challenge that comes their way, we’re sticking together.

“When you do get the win like we did on Tuesday and the point on Saturday and you do get that feelgood factor and that momentum; it can drive you on.

“Sometimes you can go through the pain for the cause and that’s what we’re doing for certain players.

“Recovery-wise, it’s a hectic time with the amount of games that we’re playing, there’s travelling in there as well, there is the weather, the state of the pitches.

“There are a lot of things to consider at this stage and we’re doing everything we can with the medical staff to make sure they’re in the best place physically come the next challenge, which is Saturday.

“We want them to be in the best place mentally as well. If you can’t be in the best place mentally after a good week so far you shouldn’t be in the game.

“Everyone is chomping at the bit and looking forward to kicking on hopefully.”

Nevertheless, Bentley is keeping matters in perspective as sport comes to terms with the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility of games behind closed doors.

While he would like to see fans at games, he understands that it might not be for the best.

“It all seems a bit mad, what goes on,” he said.

“Take football out of it and the most important thing is people. It’s about making sure people are safe and well and not exposed to any unnecessary illnesses.

“There are a lot of things going on around the world, there’s a lot of concern and we’re no different but we’ve got to see what happens.

“There will be decisions made and things put in place and everyone will have to tow the line with regards to that.

“In an ideal world you want to play the game with a crowd, but if that’s not to be we play without a crowd or put the games back.

“The season runs from a certain time to a certain time and there aren’t many midweeks we can put back, so there is concern in that regard. But put all that to one side, the most important thing is people’s wellbeing.”