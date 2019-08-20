Mixed feelings for AFC Fylde's Lewis Montrose on goalscoring comeback

A goalscoring return to action after seven months out was most welcome for AFC Fylde captain Lewis Montrose, though his big day was spoiled by the Coasters’ first defeat of the season.

The stunning 4-1 home loss to Woking left manager Dave Challinor furious and midfielder Montrose is well aware that a tough week on the training group is in prospect before Fylde play twice over the bank holiday weekend.

A series of foot injuries restricted the Mancunian to five games last season and he had last played in January, breaking a foot against Wrexham.

Montrose played over 70 minutes on Saturday and gave the home side hope at 2-1 with a headed goal – his first since netting in the 6-0 win over Macclesfield in January last year.

Now starting his third season at Fylde following a move from Stockport County, Montrose is anxious to make up for lost time and that means putting the Woking match behind him as quickly as possible.

The 30-year-old said: “It’s good to be back but we’re bitterly disappointed to be beaten 4-at home.

“It wasn’t good enough and ultimately the manager has come in and set his stall out. We won’t be having a day off until things change, so we need to be better.

“We were unlucky with the red card. Ryan Croasdale is trying to work and drive us on, and he was unlucky to pick up a second yellow.

“We were already facing an uphill challenge but were fighting to get back into it, but after the sending-off we had a mountain to climb.”

Montrose has plenty of Football League experience with Wycombe, Gillingham and York City, and he would love to earn promotion to the EFL with the Coasters. With that in mind, he feels it could benefit the club to get the Woking performance out of their system early.

He added: “Ultimately it might be a blessing in disguise as we all know we have to be better individually and collectively, and that’s what we aim to do. It’s still early-season and we are all striving to improve.”

There’s little time for licking wounds ahead of a bank holiday double-header against Yorkshire opposition: Fylde head to FC Halifax Town on Saturday before welcoming Harrogate to Mill Farm on Monday. Harrogate have lost their last three, while Halifax have taken just a point from two games after winning their first three.

But Montrose knows it is all about how Fylde respond. He said: “We have to move on quickly, learn from this and use it as learning curve.

“ We have two tough games in three days and we can’t dwell on the Woking game. We have to look forward.”

Fylde Ladies have changed their name to Fylde Women ahead of the new season, following numerous other clubs in making this switch.

Team boss Conrad Prendergast said: “The team will now be known as Fylde Women to reflect the side’s ambition and making a step towards equality within the game. Fylde want to portray an image as professional as possible and this is a small step towards committing to that.”

Fylde Women play their first home game against Sunderland Women at Mill Farm on September 1 (2pm)