New AFC Fylde goalkeeper Sam Hornby set for debut against Chesterfield after loan move from Bradford

AFC Fylde have signed goalkeeper Sam Hornby on loan from League Two Bradford City in a deal which runs until January 5.

The 24-year-old looks set to come straight into the side for Tuesday's home clash with fellow National League strugglers Chesterfield.

Hornby joined Gary Bowyer’s Bantams in the summer on a free transfer after two seasons at Port Vale.

He played 11 League Two games in his first season with the Potteries club but was limited to three EFL Trophy appearances last season.

Hornby began his professional career at Burton Albion at 2015 and has had non-league loan spells with Brackley Town, Kidderminster Harriers and Chester.

Having managed only two cup appearances to date at Bradford, the chance of regular first team football at Fylde appealed to the Birmingham-born keeper.

James Montgomery started the season as Fylde’s number one but fellow summer signing Dan Lavercombe has been preferred for the last five games.

Fylde have the worst defensive record in the National League, having conceded 29 goals in 15 games.

Manager Dave Challinor said: “Defensively things haven’t gone as we’d hoped. I’ve spoken to Monty (Montgomery) and to Dan (Lavercombe), and there’s been a loss of confidence, which can happen when you’re the last line of defence.”

“Sam was one we looked at over the summer and the opportunity has now come about to play some games, while trying to work with our two keepers to get them where they should be.

“We’re not saying it will be a magical cure but it’s someone coming in with a blank canvas and hopefully he can do a job for us.

“He hasn’t got that scarring over the past few weeks from conceding goals and he has experience at this level as well as in the Football League,

“He wants to be playing football, so it’s a good fit for both parties.

“It looks like it will be short-term, so as much as him doing a good job for us it’s about getting the other two back to where they need to be.”

Hornby will wear the number 31 shirt for the Coasters

AFC Fylde have been drawn at home to Peterborough Sports in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Peterborough club play in the Southern Premier Central league following promotion last season. They have won through four rounds to reach this stage and defeated Guiseley 1-0 on Saturday.

The tie will be played at Mill Farm on Saturday, October 19.